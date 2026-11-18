The African Democratic Congress rebuts APC claims that opposition parties sponsor unrest, citing rising living costs under President Tinubu as the true cause of public discontent.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has formally accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of manufacturing false narratives to obscure the severe economic hardships currently facing Nigeria n citizens. This political confrontation marks a significant escalation in the rhetorical war between the opposition and the administration of President Bola Tinubu as the country navigates a period of intense financial strain.

Denial of Sponsorship Claims by ADC

Phrank Shaibu, the Director of Strategic Communication for the ADC Presidential Campaign Council, issued a statement on Tuesday explicitly refuting allegations that his party was orchestrating violence or recruiting young Nigerians to disrupt the APC's campaign activities. The ADC strongly denies any involvement in the alleged mobilization of hoodlums or the use of artificial intelligence-generated images to undermine President Tinubu's political standing ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Also read ADC Rejects APC Allegation of Sponsoring Youth Violence, Cites Public Anger Over Economy

Shaibu emphasized that the anger currently expressed by the Nigerian public toward the presidency is a direct consequence of rising living costs and specific economic policies implemented under the Tinubu administration. He argued that it is contradictory and politically motivated for the presidency to initially deny reports of an attack on the President's motorcade, only for the APC campaign council to subsequently claim that individuals had been detained for throwing stones at the convoy during a mosque visit in Abuja on Friday.

Challenges Regarding Evidence and Detentions

The ADC leadership has challenged the ruling party to provide concrete evidence linking the opposition to the incident, questioning the logic behind the release of detained individuals if they were indeed sponsors of the attack. Shaibu posed critical questions to the APC, asking why alleged sponsors have not been identified and prosecuted if the ruling party possesses such evidence, and why President Tinubu directed their release if the attacks were orchestrated by political opponents.

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Shaibu insisted that Nigerians do not require political sponsors to express their dissatisfaction with the current administration, asserting that the rising cost of food, fuel, and other essential commodities has naturally fueled public anger. He accused the Tinubu administration of worsening economic conditions over the past three and a half years, suggesting that the President cannot expect citizens to applaud campaign activities while they struggle to survive financially.

Broader Political and Economic Context

While the ADC focuses on domestic economic grievances, the political landscape across Nigeria is shifting rapidly toward the 2027 general elections. In Adamawa State, the impending exit of Governor Ahmadu Fintiri is already setting the stage for a tight governorship race, with interests from prominent political figures like Atiku Abubakar and Bobi Ribadu beginning to influence the political dynamics of the region.

Simultaneously, in Kogi State, the government has announced a seven billion naira upgrade for Primary Health Care Centers (PHCs), though details remain scarce as many clinics remain incomplete and severely understaffed. This development highlights the ongoing disconnect between government announcements and the ground reality faced by citizens in accessing basic healthcare services.

The ADC also addressed reports of financial impropriety, calling for public scrutiny of the APC's campaign practices, particularly regarding allegations of money distribution at campaign events. The party maintains that such practices deserve investigation to ensure transparency in the electoral process and to prevent the corruption of democratic values in Nigeria.

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Condemnation of Violence and Future Implications

The ADC Presidential Campaign Council reiterated its condemnation of all attacks on campaigners, supporters, places of worship, and public property, regardless of the political affiliation of those involved. The party stressed that any alleged attack must be investigated impartially, with responsibility established strictly through evidence rather than political accusations.

Shaibu urged the APC to either withdraw its baseless allegations or provide proof to support them, adding that Nigerians will independently assess the administration based on their daily experiences and the deteriorating state of the economy. The ADC remains committed to opposing any form of violence while advocating for policies that address the root causes of public discontent, ensuring that the political discourse remains focused on the welfare of the Nigerian people rather than partisan attacks.