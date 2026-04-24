ADC Chieftain Warns Atiku, Obi Supporters Over Damaging Media War

Usman Austin Okai, a leading figure in the African Democratic Congress, has cautioned supporters of Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, stating their ongoing media conflict is a dangerous distraction to the ADC coalition and threatens opposition unity. He urges both leaders to control their followers and focus on the party's legal battles.

A prominent political activist and chieftain of the African Democratic Congress ( ADC ), Usman Austin Okai, has issued a stern warning to the supporters of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the 'Obidient' movement backing Peter Obi .

Okai cautioned that the escalating media conflict between these two groups represents a significant and detrimental distraction to the broader ADC coalition, potentially undermining its objectives and weakening its position. He released a detailed statement on Friday, outlining his concerns about the internal strife and its potential consequences for the party's ongoing legal battles and future electoral prospects. The core of Okai’s argument centers on the timing of this internal conflict.

He highlighted that the ADC is currently engaged in a crucial legal process at the Supreme Court, seeking a favorable ruling that would restore control of the party to its rightful owners. Despite this critical juncture, the supporters of Abubakar and Obi are reportedly embroiled in a heated proxy war waged through the media, diverting attention and resources away from the primary goal of securing the party’s future.

This internal division, Okai argues, directly threatens the unity of the opposition and jeopardizes the efforts to resolve the existing leadership dispute that is currently being adjudicated in the courts. He specifically called upon both Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi to exercise leadership and take decisive action to rein in their respective followers.

He urged them to establish clear guidelines and a unified 'mode of operation' for their supporters, ensuring that their energies are channeled towards shared objectives rather than unproductive internal squabbles. Okai was emphatic in his assessment of the situation, stating that the ongoing media hostilities are not merely unnecessary but pose a direct threat to the very foundation of the ADC Coalition.

He drew a parallel to a house divided, arguing that such internal conflict is particularly damaging when the coalition is engaged in a critical legal and political struggle. He stressed that the coalition’s primary focus must remain steadfastly on the judicial process aimed at 'rescuing' the ADC from its current predicament.

Okai warned that while supporters are preoccupied with attacking each other on social media platforms, political opponents are keenly observing the situation and actively seeking opportunities to exploit the emerging cracks in the alliance. He explained that every distraction created in the media provides opponents with a strategic advantage, weakening the coalition’s collective stance and diminishing its chances of success.

The activist further elaborated on the long-term implications of the current media war, expressing concern that its toxic nature would render post-primary reconciliation exceedingly difficult, if not impossible. He argued that the insults, accusations, and divisions being sown today will create deep-seated bitterness and resentment that will be extremely challenging to overcome when the coalition eventually needs to present a united front for the general elections.

This lack of unity, he fears, will severely hamper the coalition’s ability to effectively campaign and compete for votes. Okai concluded his statement with a dire warning about the potential for permanent damage to the ADC and the broader political landscape of Nigeria. He asserted that if the current trajectory continues unchecked, the damage will be irreparable.

He pointed out the inherent contradiction in expecting supporters who have spent months actively undermining each other to suddenly cooperate and collaborate once a candidate is selected. He emphasized that genuine reconciliation requires a cessation of hostilities and a commitment to mutual respect. The activist’s plea was a direct appeal for an immediate end to the media war, framing it as a necessary step for the sake of the ADC’s survival and the future of Nigeria.

He believes that a unified and focused coalition is essential for achieving meaningful political change and providing a viable alternative to the existing political order. Okai’s statement serves as a wake-up call to the supporters of both Abubakar and Obi, urging them to prioritize the collective good over personal loyalties and to recognize the dangers of internal division in the face of external challenges.

The message is clear: the ADC coalition must overcome its internal conflicts and present a united front if it hopes to achieve its goals and make a significant impact on the Nigerian political scene. The success of the party and the broader opposition movement hinges on the ability of its members to set aside their differences and work together towards a common purpose





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