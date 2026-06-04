A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Kenneth Okonkwo, has alleged that the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, is owned by President Bola Tinubu. The allegation comes as protests erupt in Abuja over the recent abduction incident in Oyo State.

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress , ADC , Kenneth Okonkwo, has alleged that the Nigeria Democratic Congress , NDC, is owned by President Bola Tinubu. He alleged that the party was registered when its national leader, Seriake Dickson, met with Tinubu.

According to him, the party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has been trapped, accusing Rabi'u Kwankwaso of insincerity with Obi. NDC is Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress, APC, political party. It's now that Peter Obi is even more trapped. Can't you see?

They were not to be registered until I heard it from the Obidients' mouths that there was a meeting between Dickson and Tinubu, and then, they registered NDC. After the registration, what happened? INEC said they were not qualified to be registered, and they went to court. That's how it came, by court order.

A party that has not been existing. Meaning INEC was compelled to register them. Peter Obi said they were invited by NDC. Meaning NDC was registered to lure him, and then he ran with it.

Now he has entered their trap, Okonkwo said. The Oyo State abduction incident has sparked widespread outrage, with many calling for President Tinubu to step down. Angry protesters have taken to the streets in Abuja, demanding that Tinubu leaves office. The protests are a reaction to the recent abduction of several people in Oyo State, which many believe is connected to Tinubu's administration.

The protesters are calling for Tinubu to take responsibility for the abduction and for his resignation. The situation is unfolding in Abuja, with many people joining the protests and demanding that Tinubu leaves office. The protests are expected to continue until Tinubu steps down, with many people calling for his resignation. The Oyo State abduction incident has sparked a national crisis, with many calling for Tinubu to take responsibility for the abduction and for his resignation.

The situation is tense, with many people joining the protests and demanding that Tinubu leaves office. The protests are expected to continue until Tinubu steps down, with many people calling for his resignation. The Oyo State abduction incident has sparked a national crisis, with many calling for Tinubu to take responsibility for the abduction and for his resignation. The situation is unfolding in Abuja, with many people joining the protests and demanding that Tinubu leaves office.

The protests are expected to continue until Tinubu steps down, with many people calling for his resignation. The Oyo State abduction incident has sparked a national crisis, with many calling for Tinubu to take responsibility for the abduction and for his resignation. The situation is tense, with many people joining the protests and demanding that Tinubu leaves office. The protests are expected to continue until Tinubu steps down, with many people calling for his resignation





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