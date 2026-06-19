ADC Chieftain Accuses Justice Lifu of Working in Favour of APC

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Eze Chukwuemeka Eze has accused Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court of working in favour of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Eze alleged that the judge is being used as a tool to weaken opposition political parties ahead of the 2027 general elections.

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Eze Chukwuemeka Eze has accused Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court of working in favour of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Eze alleged that the judge is being used as a tool to weaken opposition political parties ahead of the 2027 general elections. In a statement issued on Friday, the ADC stalwart described Justice Lifu as an anti-democratic figure whose actions, according to him, raise serious concerns about judicial neutrality and the independence of the courts.

He alleged that some desperate political actors are now relying on the judiciary to frustrate opposition voices and clear the path for President Bola Tinubu ahead of the next presidential election. According to Eze, recent judicial actions have strengthened fears that certain institutions are being manipulated to suppress political competition. He said, It is not a matter of insinuation or broad daylight allegation or even blackmail. They don't want any opposition.

Mr President is jittery and paranoid over the forthcoming presidential election. For instance, can Justice Peter Lifu make an order or reprimand anything Wike? Certainly not. That's how bad it is.

The judge has made mockery of himself as a cheap tool in the hands of his paymasters for the destruction of the opposition. We understand the pressure on him but must he do a hatchet job for the APC to the detriment of the entire judiciary? Eze further accused Justice Lifu of showing excessive bias by allegedly ignoring the directive of the Court of Appeal to stay proceedings in the case involving the deregistration of some political parties.

He argued that such conduct undermines public trust in the judiciary and deepens concerns over the rule of law in Nigeria. The ADC chieftain also linked the current state of the judiciary to past political developments under former President Muhammadu Buhari, claiming that judicial independence suffered significant setbacks during that administration.

He said, Nigeria's judiciary was kidnapped the day the APC government led by late Muhammadu Buhari attacked, arrested and prosecuted the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, and other Supreme Court justices for reasons we all knew about. Since then, some judicial officers like Justice Lifu, for fear of the unknown, have relegated their apolitical status to the trash bin, and embraced the satanic hugs of civilian despots and devious politicians clothed in democratic robes.

Thank God we still have courageous, patriotic and bold Judicial officers who dispense justice based on pure law, and without fear or favour. Eze maintained that Justice Lifu's actions run contrary to established judicial precedents and accused him of acting to advance the interests of politicians who fear losing power in 2027. He claimed the growing pressure on opposition parties is connected to concerns within the ruling party over possible political alliances ahead of the election.

The ADC leader specifically referenced former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Rivers State governor Rotimi Amaechi, suggesting that their potential political alliance is causing unease within the APC. Though we know in all these shenanigans the target is to stop the ADC presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, the incoming President from participating in the 2027 general elections but they will fall as Nigerians are ever determined to kick them out from Aso Rock all things being equal no matter the odds.

Thanks to the Appeal Court for staying the fraudulent and unpopular judgement. We hail INEC this time for challenging the shameful judgement that purportedly ordered deregistration of both ADC and four other parties, he added. Eze also called on the National Judicial Council to immediately investigate Justice Lifu and take disciplinary action if found culpable. According to him, failure to address such allegations could further damage public confidence in Nigeria's justice system





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Eze Chukwuemeka Eze Justice Peter Lifu All Progressives Congress (APC) African Democratic Congress (ADC) 2027 General Elections

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