American political strategist Diana London has denied receiving $4.5m from the Nigerian government or anyone else in the country, following controversy over her interview with President Bola Tinubu. The African Democratic Congress Presidential Campaign Council has challenged Tinubu to explain the reported payment.

American political strategist and media personality Diana London has denied receiving $4.5m from the Nigerian government or anyone else in the country. Her denial follows controversy over her interview with President Bola Tinubu.

Diana London Denies Nigerian Government Payment

London, who is the Chief Executive Officer of London Global Strategies, said she travelled to Nigeria to interview Tinubu for parts of a documentary. She said she also wanted to see the country herself. In a post on her X account on Wednesday, she described the allegation as a smear campaign. She insisted that neither the Nigerian government nor any other individual in the country paid her $4.5m.

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She wrote: I unequivocally deny the claim that Nigeria's government nor anyone else in Nigeria paid me $4.5 million. I went to Nigeria to interview President Tinubu for parts of a documentary and see Nigeria for myself. She added: This SMEAR CAMPAIGN can make noise, but can't change the facts or stop me from speaking the truth. Her response comes amid public criticism following her interview with Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Tuesday.

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The controversy intensified after London praised the security partnership between Nigeria and the United States. She also described Nigeria as America's greatest ally in Africa during the interview. She subsequently restricted access to the comment section of her X account, limiting responses to selected users. PUNCH had earlier reported that the development followed a report by Peoples Gazette alleging that London received $4.5m for the assignment.

However, details in documents filed under the United States Foreign Agents Registration Act showed that London Global Strategies received payments of 375,000 dollars from DCI Group. DCI Group is a US-based lobbying firm engaged by the Nigerian government through Aster Legal. The payments were described as retainers for services rendered under the lobbying arrangement. London has now expressly denied receiving the $4.5m from Nigeria, while maintaining that her visit was for a documentary interview.

Atiku Calls For Lobbying Contract Disclosure

The interview has also raised questions about the relationship between her media engagement and her company's involvement in the lobbying arrangement. Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar had called on the Presidency to publish the lobbying contract and disclose the payments and invoices. He also asked the Presidency to release the full, unedited recording of Tinubu's interview. Atiku asked the Presidency to clarify whether the interview formed part of the $4.5m lobbying arrangement.

The Presidency had yet to publicly clarify the relationship between the interview and the lobbying contract as of the time of filing this report. The Presidency and the Office of the National Security Adviser have not responded to the allegations. The African Democratic Congress Presidential Campaign Council (ADC-PCC) has challenged President Bola Tinubu to explain the reported payment of $4.5 million to Diana London. The council said the payment was allegedly facilitated by the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

The council described the reported expenditure as wasteful and insensitive, considering the economic hardship, rising insecurity and declining standard of living confronting millions of Nigerians. In a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday, the Director of Media and Publicity of the ADC-PCC, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the alleged payment raised serious questions about the priorities of the Tinubu administration. Ologbondiyan also expressed concern over reports that London had been accused and convicted of theft in North Carolina, United States.

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He argued that spending millions of dollars on foreign lobbying and image management at a time Nigerians were struggling with the rising cost of food, healthcare, education and other basic necessities required urgent explanation. The council said the Federal Government owed Nigerians an explanation on the source of the funds. It also asked for the authority behind the reported payment and the specific services the lobbyist was engaged to provide.

It asked President Tinubu to clarify who authorised the payment and whether public funds were involved. It also asked the account from which the money was sourced and the measurable benefits expected from the engagement. The statement said: This is not merely a public relations issue. It is a matter of accountability, transparency and responsible governance.

ADC-PCC Demands EFCC Investigation Into Payments

The ADC-PCC further called on the National Assembly, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Auditor-General of the Federation to investigate the allegation and make their findings public. It maintained that foreign lobbying could not erase the economic difficulties and security challenges facing the country. It insisted that the administration should prioritise improving the living conditions of Nigerians. The council also condemned what it described as attempts to intimidate Nigerians exercising their constitutional right to freedom of expression.

It said the growing BAMAYI chorus reflected public frustration and disillusionment with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and its administration. The ADC-PCC, however, said it remained committed to offering Nigerians an alternative. It added that it would not be intimidated or silenced. The Presidency and the Office of the National Security Adviser were not represented in the statement, and their responses to the allegations were not included.