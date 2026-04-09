ADC Challenges INEC's Decision to Remove Leadership from Official Records

The African Democratic Congress (ADC), led by Senator David Mark, is taking legal action against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to challenge the removal of its top officials from the INEC's official records. The ADC argues that the INEC's actions are illegal and have created confusion within the party following a Court of Appeal ruling. The legal battle centers around the interpretation of the court's decision regarding a leadership dispute.

The African Democratic Congress ( ADC ), under the leadership of Senator David Mark , has initiated legal proceedings at the Federal High Court in Abuja, contesting the Independent National Electoral Commission's ( INEC ) decision to remove key party officials from its official records. This legal challenge stems from INEC 's removal of David Mark 's name as National Chairman and Rauf Aregbesola's name as National Secretary from its portal on April 1st.

The ADC argues that this action by INEC is unlawful and has created significant internal confusion within the party, hindering its operations and potentially leading to the formation of parallel leadership structures. The party, through its legal representation, is seeking a court order to reinstate its National Working Committee members and to prevent INEC from interfering with the party's leadership records until the ongoing dispute is resolved. The ADC contends that the court's intervention is crucial to maintain the status quo and ensure the party's stability as it navigates the current leadership crisis. The central issue revolves around the interpretation of a previous Court of Appeal judgment and the subsequent actions taken by INEC. The party believes that INEC has misinterpreted the court's directive and acted prematurely in removing the names of its leaders, thereby undermining the established legal framework and creating an environment of uncertainty within the ADC. \The core of the ADC's legal argument hinges on the assertion that INEC's actions are in direct violation of the Court of Appeal's ruling, which instructed all parties involved to uphold the existing state of affairs while the leadership dispute is being resolved. The party's legal counsel, Sulaiman Usman (SAN), emphasizes that Senator David Mark was the recognized National Chairman as of the date the current legal action was initiated. He further underscores the legal precedent that a mandatory injunction can be granted to restore a party to its rightful position when it has been wrongfully altered. The ADC is seeking a mandatory injunction compelling INEC to reverse its decision and restore the names of its National Working Committee members. The party is also requesting that the court restrain INEC from recognizing any alternative leadership claims or interfering with the party's records until the case is fully adjudicated. The urgency of the matter is highlighted by the potential for the leadership crisis to destabilize the party and undermine its ability to function effectively. The ADC has therefore requested an expedited hearing to prevent the ongoing dispute from further jeopardizing the party's interests and rendering the subject matter of the legal action meaningless. The legal team stressed that the continued uncertainty surrounding the party’s leadership is severely impacting its activities and has the potential to create divisions and parallel structures within the organization. \The legal battle traces back to a dispute that originated in September 2025, when Nafiu Gombe, a former deputy national chairman, initiated a legal challenge to the party's leadership. The trial court subsequently issued an order directing all parties to file responses, while the Court of Appeal stipulated that the existing status quo should be maintained. The current legal action by the ADC is a direct response to INEC's subsequent actions, which the party views as a breach of the Court of Appeal's directive. The ADC is requesting that the court compel INEC to adhere to the existing legal framework and restore the party's leadership to its rightful position. The legal team will focus on proving that INEC has acted without proper legal authority and that its actions have caused harm to the party. The outcome of this case will have far-reaching implications for the ADC, determining the recognition of its leadership and the stability of its internal structure. The ADC intends to demonstrate that the removal of its officials was unlawful and contrary to the court’s existing guidance. It will also seek to demonstrate how INEC’s actions have created undue confusion, undermined the integrity of the party and had detrimental impacts on the operations of the party. The party’s ultimate goal is to obtain a favorable court judgment that will allow it to continue functioning as a cohesive and effective political organization without the ongoing leadership struggles





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