ADC Chairman David Mark Expresses Concern Over Insecurity, Economic Hardship in Nigeria

The National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, David Mark has expressed concern over worsening insecurity and economic hardship in Nigeria. He urged governments at all levels to intensify efforts toward tackling insecurity decisively and implementing policies that make life more meaningful for Nigerians.

National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress, ADC , David Mark , has expressed concern over worsening insecurity and economic hardship in Nigeria . The opposition party leader said millions of citizens are struggling with rising living costs, unemployment and low purchasing power.

Speaking at the party's National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting held in Abuja on Saturday, Mark said Nigeria is currently facing serious security and economic challenges that require urgent attention from leaders at all levels. Mark said Nigeria is facing profound challenges including insecurity that threatens lives and livelihoods, displacement of communities, inability of farmers to cultivate their lands freely, and difficult economic conditions that are causing hardship and uncertainty for millions of families.

He also expressed concern over the growing economic burden on ordinary Nigerians, citing rising cost of living, unemployment, declining purchasing power and social discontent. Mark said the ADC does not celebrate the difficulties confronting the nation, nor does it seek political advantage from the pain of the people, but rather stands firmly in support of every sincere effort aimed at restoring peace, security, economic stability and national cohesion.

He urged governments at all levels to intensify efforts toward tackling insecurity decisively and implementing policies that make life more meaningful for Nigerians. Mark also emphasized the importance of strengthening internal democratic processes and preparing the party for the responsibilities ahead. He said the National Executive Committee remains the highest policy-making organ of the party outside convention, and its decisions must reflect wisdom, fairness, transparency and the collective interest of the party.

Mark called on party leaders and members across the federation to close ranks and recommit themselves to the shared vision of building a stronger and more inclusive ADC. He also urged the party to continue to engage its people, expand its membership base, empower its grassroots structures and articulate practical solutions to the problems confronting Nigerians.

Meanwhile, an aide to David Mark has faulted Peter Obi's decision to join the National Democratic Congress, NDC, saying it was a wrong move that should have been made after learning from the ADC. The aide, Igbawua, said Obi should have stayed in the ADC to learn from the party's leadership and experience before making a move to another party





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

David Mark ADC Nigeria Insecurity Economic Hardship

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Group hails Atiku’s emergence as ADC presidential candidateFormer Vice President Atiku Abubakar defeated Rotimi Amaechi and Mohammed Hayatu-Deen to clinch the ADC presidential ticket on Wednesday.

Read more »

ADC Presidential Candidate Atiku Visits Amaechi After Party PrimaryThis visit came hours after the Adamawa politician was declared the winner of the presidential primary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Wednesday, defeating Amaechi and businessman Mohammed Hayatu-Deen.

Read more »

Nigerians seeking credible alternative, ADC must not fail them — David MarkThe National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress, David Mark, has said many Nigerians are searching for a credible political alternative ahead of

Read more »

2027: ADC Must Not Fail Nigerians Seeking Credible Alternative — David MarkThe National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), David Mark, has said that many Nigerians are seeking a credible political alternative ahead of the 2027 general elections, urging party members not to let them down. Mark made this known on Saturday during the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja.

Read more »