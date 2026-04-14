ADC Caucus Demands INEC Chairman's Removal, Citing Partisanship and Party Crisis

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) caucus in the House of Representatives is calling for the immediate removal and prosecution of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, alleging partisanship ahead of the 2027 general elections. The caucus also raises concerns about the judiciary's interference and a deepening internal crisis within the ADC.

The African Democratic Congress ( ADC ) caucus in the House of Representatives has demanded the immediate removal and prosecution of the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC ) Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan . The lawmakers convened a closed-door meeting in Abuja, where they voiced their concerns regarding Amupitan's alleged partisanship and its potential to undermine the 2027 general elections. The caucus leader, Afam Ogene, articulated the group's position, highlighting developments that have raised serious doubts about the neutrality of the electoral body. According to Ogene, Amupitan's actions and public comments have compromised his ability to conduct credible elections. The caucus emphasized that the integrity of INEC is paramount at this crucial juncture in Nigeria's democratic journey.

The core of the caucus's concern revolves around the alleged bias of Prof. Amupitan. They pointed to public statements and actions that they believe demonstrate a clear lack of impartiality. Specifically, they cited an alleged partisan statement on Amupitan's personal X account, where he reportedly expressed support for the ruling All Progressives Congress. Furthermore, he is accused of posting content related to Christian genocide in Nigeria. While INEC has denied Amupitan's ownership of the X account, digital forensic analysis and other online investigations by various sources purportedly suggest otherwise, indicating that the account is indeed his and registered under his name. This revelation has heightened concerns regarding his transparency, integrity, and trustworthiness, particularly given the critical responsibilities of his office, which directly impact the nation.

The caucus underscored the potential damage to public confidence in the electoral process if this situation is not addressed. They warned that Nigeria cannot afford any controversies surrounding INEC's leadership as preparations for the forthcoming general elections gain momentum. The caucus resolved on Monday, April 13, 2026, to call for Amupitan's removal from office and his subsequent prosecution to safeguard the nation against practices that could lead to undemocratic outcomes.

The demand for Amupitan's removal comes amidst a growing internal crisis within the ADC. The lawmakers attribute the crisis to INEC's recent decisions. The central issue is the leadership dispute involving former Senate President David Mark. The caucus pointed out that INEC initially recognized Mark as the legitimate leader of the party, a decision supported by official documentation. However, the commission later reversed its recognition, withdrawing it from both Mark and a rival faction led by Nafiu Bala. The lawmakers believe this move has fueled confusion and deepened divisions within the party. They argue that INEC's involvement in what they consider an internal party matter has worsened the crisis and could potentially prevent the ADC from participating in the 2027 elections.

The caucus expressed grave concern about what they perceive as undemocratic actions by INEC, led by Prof. Amupitan, which seem to be aimed at preventing the ADC from participating in the upcoming elections. The caucus claims that this is being achieved by perpetuating a leadership crisis within the party, where INEC has allegedly abandoned its role as an impartial arbiter and instead intervened in the party's internal affairs. They claim that INEC is purportedly recognizing an illegitimate leadership faction, contradicting the authentic leadership of Senator David Mark, who was previously acknowledged and certified by INEC after fulfilling the necessary requirements, as evidenced by a recent affidavit issued by the commission. Furthermore, the caucus alleged that certain individuals within the judiciary and INEC are collaborating to influence the outcome of a case regarding the ADC leadership question. The caucus suspects this could potentially impact the recognition of a discredited faction, which might lead to the exclusion of the ADC from the elections. Ogene added that the caucus has credible information suggesting a collaboration between certain individuals within the judiciary and INEC to influence the outcome of an impending court case concerning the party's leadership, which could affect the recognition of a disputed faction.

Beyond the immediate electoral concerns, the ADC caucus also raised concerns about perceived interference from the judiciary in political matters. This suggests a broader worry about the integrity of the entire democratic process, with potential influences affecting multiple branches of government. The accusations of judicial interference are a significant factor because it suggests that the alleged actions of INEC might be supported or influenced by outside parties and that there could be a wider conspiracy to sway the political landscape in a certain direction. The call for Amupitan's removal and prosecution goes beyond simply questioning his neutrality and raises significant questions about the potential for corruption, bias, and manipulation within the electoral system.

The ADC caucus’s statements suggest a significant crisis of confidence in the integrity of the 2027 elections and the processes that oversee it. The focus on both the actions of INEC and the judiciary demonstrates a comprehensive assessment of potential threats to the democratic process. The caucus’s actions underscore a determination to address what they perceive as serious threats to the fairness and integrity of the 2027 general elections, focusing not only on the actions of the electoral body but also on the perceived undue influence of other branches of government. The allegations of partisanship against the INEC chairman, combined with the accusations of judicial interference, paint a concerning picture of potential manipulation and a compromised electoral process, which, if left unchecked, could undermine the legitimacy of the upcoming elections. The ADC caucus’s actions demonstrate a commitment to ensure the transparency and integrity of the electoral process, crucial for maintaining public trust and confidence in Nigeria’s democracy.





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