ADC Caucus Calls for INEC Chairman's Removal Over Partisanship Concerns

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) caucus in the House of Representatives has demanded the removal and prosecution of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) chairman, Prof Joash Amupitan, citing concerns about his alleged partisanship and involvement in the internal affairs of the ADC party.

The African Democratic Congress ( ADC ) caucus in the House of Representatives has called for the removal and prosecution of the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC ) chairman, Prof Joash Amupitan . The caucus, led by Hon. Afam Ogene, voiced its concerns on Monday, citing alleged partisanship and actions by Amupitan that they believe compromise his neutrality ahead of the 2027 elections .

The demand stems from what the caucus perceives as a pattern of behavior indicating bias and a lack of impartiality, essential qualities for overseeing a free and fair electoral process. The lawmakers are particularly troubled by statements and actions linked to Amupitan, which they see as undermining public trust in the electoral body. They emphasized the critical importance of ensuring the integrity of the electoral process to prevent a descent into undemocratic practices and to uphold the principles of fair play and transparency.

The caucus's concerns center on several specific allegations against Amupitan. The primary point of contention revolves around a social media account purportedly belonging to him, where he allegedly expressed support for the ruling All Progressives Congress. Furthermore, he has been accused of posting content related to the alleged persecution of Christians in Nigeria. While INEC has denied Amupitan's ownership of the account, the caucus claims digital forensic analysis and other online investigations suggest otherwise, linking the account to the chairman through phone number registration and other identifiers.

The caucus believes this raises serious questions about his integrity, transparency, and trustworthiness, given his crucial role in overseeing the elections. The caucus highlighted the potential impact of Amupitan's perceived bias on the credibility of the 2027 elections, stressing the need for his removal to safeguard the nation against practices that could erode democratic principles. They underscored the importance of maintaining public confidence in INEC to ensure a level playing field for all political parties and to facilitate a smooth and credible electoral process.

The lawmakers also linked their call for Amupitan's removal to the ongoing leadership crisis within the ADC. They accused INEC of exacerbating divisions within the party through its actions. The dispute centres around the recognition of Senator David Mark as the party's leader. Initially, INEC recognized Mark as the authentic leader, but it later withdrew that recognition, allegedly favoring a rival faction led by Nafiu Bala.

The caucus believes this intervention constitutes interference in the internal affairs of the party and could prevent the ADC from fielding candidates in the 2027 elections. The caucus expressed grave concern about the perceived undemocratic actions of INEC, which they believe aim to deny the ADC its opportunity to participate in the upcoming elections. The caucus also expressed concerns over the commission's alleged collaboration with elements within the judiciary to influence the outcome of a case regarding the ADC's leadership, potentially impacting the recognition of a faction the caucus considers illegitimate.

They claim that information suggests that certain individuals within the judiciary and INEC are collaborating to influence the case, thereby obstructing inclusivity within the democratic process. The caucus's actions aim to ensure the ADC's participation in the upcoming elections, safeguarding the integrity of the electoral process and promoting the values of fairness and justice.





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