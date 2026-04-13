ADC Caucus Calls for INEC Chairman's Removal, Citing Partisanship and Leadership Crisis

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) caucus in the House of Representatives has called for the removal and prosecution of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) chairman, Prof Joash Amupitan, due to concerns about his alleged partisanship and interference in the party's internal affairs, which could impact the 2027 general elections. The caucus accuses INEC of undermining the party's leadership and potentially preventing it from fielding candidates.

The African Democratic Congress ( ADC ) caucus in the House of Representatives has called for the removal and prosecution of the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC ) chairman, Prof Joash Amupitan . This demand, voiced on Monday by Hon. Afam Ogene, the caucus leader, stems from concerns regarding Amupitan's alleged partisanship and lack of neutrality, especially in the lead-up to the 2027 general elections.

The caucus cited recent actions and public statements attributed to Amupitan as evidence, highlighting worries about his capacity to oversee a fair and credible electoral process. Ogene emphasized the caucus's deep concern about the implications of these perceived biases for the nation's democratic future, especially the integrity and impartiality of the electoral body. The caucus argues that Prof Amupitan's actions and public statements have compromised his neutrality and trustworthiness, raising serious questions about his suitability to lead INEC. They have demanded his removal from office and his prosecution to prevent the nation from slipping into undemocratic practices. These actions of Prof Amupitan have sparked widespread criticism and prompted calls for accountability, especially from opposition parties who express deep concerns about INEC's ability to conduct free and fair elections under his leadership. The caucus's stance reflects growing anxiety over the perceived erosion of electoral integrity and democratic norms. The caucus's call for Amupitan's removal is also directly linked to the ongoing leadership crisis within the ADC, where the lawmakers accuse INEC of exacerbating internal divisions through its actions. The dispute revolves around the recognition of Senator David Mark as the party's leader. INEC had initially recognized Mark as the authentic leader but later withdrew that recognition, allegedly favoring a rival faction led by Nafiu Bala. This shift in recognition has intensified internal conflicts and legal battles within the party, with the lawmakers warning that these divisions could prevent the ADC from fielding candidates in the 2027 elections. They express concern that INEC, under Amupitan's leadership, is actively undermining the ADC's ability to participate in the upcoming elections through the perpetuation of the leadership crisis. The caucus highlights INEC's alleged intervention in the party's internal affairs, accusing the commission of acting as a biased actor rather than an impartial arbiter, by favoring a faction that is not duly recognized by the party. The lawmakers have criticized INEC for allegedly colluding with certain elements within the judiciary to influence the outcome of the case regarding the party's leadership, potentially preventing the ADC from fielding candidates. Specifically, the caucus pointed to an alleged partisan statement on Prof Amupitan's personal X account, where he reportedly expressed support for the ruling All Progressives Congress. Additionally, allegations of him posting content related to Christian genocide in Nigeria were cited. Although INEC has denied Amupitan's ownership of the X account in question, digital forensic analysis and other online investigations by various sources suggest that the account does indeed belong to him and that the phone number used to create it is registered in his name. The caucus has expressed specific concern over the commission's involvement in recognizing a so-called illegitimate leadership faction in the ADC, thus contradicting the recognition and certification granted to Senator David Mark. The caucus emphasizes that INEC has a responsibility to remain impartial and ensure that all political parties are treated fairly and equally, allowing them to participate in the democratic process without undue interference. Ogene further revealed information suggesting that certain individuals within the judiciary and INEC are collaborating to influence the outcome of a case coming up on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, which relates to the leadership question in the ADC and could impact the recognition of the faction they deem to be discredited. This reveals the extent of the caucus's concerns regarding the influence of external forces on the election process





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INEC ADC Prof Joash Amupitan 2027 Elections Partisanship

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