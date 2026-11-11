ADC Candidates Protest at Abuja Court Over Withheld Judgment Certified True Copy

African Democratic Congress candidates protested at the Federal High Court in Abuja, demanding the release of the certified true copy of a November 5 judgment that nullified the party's leadership and 2027 nominations.

Members of the African Democratic Congress staged a protest on Wednesday at the Federal High Court in Abuja, demanding the release of the Certified True Copy of the judgment that nullified the party's National Working Committee led by former Senate President David Mark.

The protesters accused the trial judge, Justice Peter Lifu, of withholding the judgment delivered on November 5. The demonstrators, assembled under the Forum of ADC Candidates banner, began their march at 9 a.m., holding placards stating Release the CTC of Peter Lifu's Judgment Without Further Delay and chanting Tinubu and Justice Lifu must go. They called on the National Judicial Council to intervene and compel the judge to release the document.

Also read More Trouble for ADC as Court Delays Release of Certified True Copy of Lifu’s Judgment

Speaking during the protest, a former Acting Chairman of the ADC in the Federal Capital Territory, Yusuf Shehu Tijani, described the judgment as a sham and urged the judge to release its certified copy. He said: Our reason for coming here today is what Justice Lifu is doing. He is holding on to the sham judgment he said he passed. He should send the CTC, so that we can get it and appeal the judgment.

Tijani added that the Supreme Court already affirmed the leadership of Senator David Mark as the National Chairman of the ADC. He questioned why the High Court would go against that recognition. He said the protest was intended to draw the attention of the NJC to the alleged delay and compel the judge to do what is right.

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ADC Petition Seeks Judgment Release

The protest followed a petition dated November 10, addressed to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, by members of the ADC candidates' forum, demanding the immediate release of the judgment. The petition was signed by Audu Aliyu on behalf of the candidates. The group said its lawyers applied for the CTC immediately after Justice Lifu delivered the judgment on November 5 and paid the prescribed fees.

However, it alleged that five days after the judgment, the document had yet to be released despite repeated visits by its lawyers to the court's registry. The petition stated: We disagree with the judgment. We have a constitutional right to appeal it. But we cannot appeal what we do not have.

As at today, 10th November, 2026, five days after judgment, the CTC has NOT been released to us. Our lawyers have visited the Registry daily to no avail without any lawful explanation. The petition asked the Chief Judge to direct the Registrar to release the CTC within 24 hours, specifically on or before Wednesday, November 11. It also notified the Chief Judge that support groups would converge on the court premises by 10am on Wednesday to receive the document.

The petitioners insisted the gathering was not intended as a protest against the judiciary, but a demand for access to the judgment to enable them to pursue their appeal. Copies of the petition were sent to the President of the Court of Appeal, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, the NJC, the INEC Chairman, the Nigerian Bar Association Abuja branch, and the Inspector-General of Police.

Candidates Allege Political Pressure

The candidates alleged that they had credible information that the ruling All Progressives Congress was pressuring the Independent National Electoral Commission to implement the judgment despite their inability to obtain its certified copy. The APC has consistently denied any interference in opposition parties or the judiciary. The petitioners argued that the alleged delay violated Section 294(1) of the 1999 Constitution, which provides for the delivery of written decisions by courts and the availability of copies to parties.

They also cited Sections 241 and 242 of the Constitution, which provide for appeals from decisions of the Federal High Court to the Court of Appeal. The petition warned that withholding the judgment until the relevant election timetable expired could effectively deprive them of their constitutional right to appeal.

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It stated: If a party can obtain a judgment against the opposition on Thursday, and the CTC is withheld until the election timetable closes, then the right of appeal becomes a mere illusion. Democracy dies not by coup, but by Registry delay.

The controversy followed the November 5 judgment in which Justice Lifu nullified the emergence of Mark as ADC National Chairman and invalidated decisions taken by the party under his leadership, including the process that produced former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar as its presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections. He further directed INEC not to recognise or act on decisions taken at the party's 99th National Executive Committee meeting held on July 27, 2025.

The judgment followed a suit filed by Nafiu Bala Gombe, a former Deputy National Chairman of the ADC (North-East), who argued that he was constitutionally entitled to assume the party's leadership following the resignation of its former National Chairman, Ralph Nwosu. The court found the suit competent to nullify the party's internal processes.

Legal Challenge to Party Leadership

The ADC subsequently filed a notice of appeal against the judgment on November 6, and also applied for a stay of execution, urging INEC not to take any action capable of prejudicing the outcome of the appeal. The party's legal team is poised to file a full appeal once the CTC becomes available.

Meanwhile, the delay has stalled the party's preparations for the 2027 general elections, as candidates cannot contest or secure endorsements without court-approved documentation. If the court continues to withhold the CTC until the election timetable closes, the ADC's ability to appeal will be severely compromised, according to the petition. The protest highlights the broader legal struggle over party leadership, nomination legitimacy, and the democratic rights of opposition parties in Nigeria.

The National Judicial Council was called upon to intervene and pressure Judge Lifu to release the certified copy. The protestors accused the delay as a form of political harassment that undermines democratic processes.