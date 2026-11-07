ADC Candidates Pledge Continued Campaigns Amidst Court Ruling and Leadership Appeal

ADC candidates across Nigeria vow to proceed with 2027 election campaigns despite a Federal High Court nullifying the Mark-led leadership, as the party files an appeal.

Candidates of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) have publicly declared that they remain undeterred by the recent legal challenges facing the party's national structure. Despite the Federal High Court's judgment affecting the leadership of the party, these candidates insist that they will continue their campaign activities. They are firmly committed to participating in the 2027 general elections in Nigeria without interruption.

This unified position from the grassroots emerges as the party's national leadership, led by Senator David Mark, has officially appealed the judgment delivered by Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court, Abuja. The leadership has simultaneously filed an application for a stay of execution pending the determination of the appeal process.

Also read Court Sacks Mark-Led ADC Leadership as INEC Faces Pressure Over 2027 Candidates

Legal Challenge Details and Court Ruling

The core of the legal dispute centers on the emergence of the David Mark-led leadership, which Justice Lifu nullified in his judgment. The court specifically nullified Mark's emergence as national chairman and Rauf Aregbesola's position as national secretary. The suit initiating this case was filed by Nafiu Bala Gombe, a former deputy national chairman of the party for the North-East.

Gombe argued that he was constitutionally entitled to assume the party's leadership following the resignation of former national chairman, Ralph Nwosu. The court held that the process through which the Mark-led leadership emerged violated the party's constitution and guidelines. This ruling consequently nullified the actions and decisions taken by the disputed leadership.

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Impact on 2027 Candidacy and Electoral Commission

The impact of the ruling extends directly to the electoral preparations for the upcoming general elections. The court nullified the party's congresses and convention, as well as the process that produced its candidates for the 2027 general elections. It also affected the presidential primary that produced former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar as the party's candidate.

The judgment directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to recognise decisions taken by the disputed leadership. The party's lawyers, led by Shaibu Enejoh Aruwa, SAN, wrote to the INEC chairman on November 6. This letter informed the commission of the appeal and the application for a stay of execution.

Strategic Response and Political Context

In a statement issued on Friday by Phrank Shaibu, the director of Strategic Communication of the ADC Presidential Campaign Council, the party confirmed it had filed a notice of appeal against the November 5 judgment. The party also formally notified INEC of these legal steps, urging the commission to suspend further action until the appellate court determines the dispute.

The ADC urged INEC to exercise restraint and avoid taking any consequential action that could prejudice the outcome of the appeal. It added that its application for a stay of execution was yet to be determined by the Federal High Court. A separate statement signed by National Publicity Secretary Bolaji Abdullahi described the judgment as a threat to opposition politics.

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Regional Perspectives and Next Steps

Candidates and party chieftains who spoke from different states expressed confidence that the party would overcome the legal dispute. In Taraba State, the ADC chairman, Adamu Hassan Mohammed, called on party members to remain calm. He insisted that the Supreme Court had recognised the David Mark-led leadership and should take precedence over lower court decisions.

Meanwhile, in Kaduna State, the governorship ambition of ADC candidate Isah Ashiru remains intact. Ashiru's spokesman, Abdulwaheed Olayinka Adubi, stated that the national leadership was handling the legal dispute. Darius Kurah, the ADC House of Assembly candidate for Kagarko Constituency, described the judgment as a distraction, confirming that campaigning continues as scheduled.