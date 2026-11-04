ADC Campaign Flag-Off in Sokoto Draws Opposition Chants Against Tinubu

The African Democratic Congress launched its 2027 presidential campaign in Sokoto, where supporters chanted against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu amid economic concerns.

Supporters of the African Democratic Congress gathered along Illorin Road in the Sokoto metropolis on Wednesday to officially flag off their presidential campaign for the 2027 general elections. The event served as a major platform for opposition voices to voice their grievances against the current administration led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Opposition Voices Echo Across Sokoto

The atmosphere was charged with political energy as crowds chanted slogans demanding that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu step down from office. These chants reflected a growing sentiment among opposition supporters who feel increasingly alienated by the policies and performance of the Tinubu administration over the past few years.

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Participants in the rally expressed strong solidarity with the party's designated presidential candidate, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar. The gathering highlighted the deepening divide between the ruling party and significant segments of the electorate who are seeking alternative leadership solutions ahead of the next electoral cycle.

Economic Grievances Drive Mobilization Efforts

Beyond political slogans, the rally provided a critical outlet for citizens to articulate their dissatisfaction with the prevailing economic conditions in Nigeria. Attendees cited the rising cost of living as a primary concern, noting how inflation and currency fluctuations have severely impacted household budgets across the country.

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Security challenges were another focal point of the discussions during the event. Many Nigerians present at the venue emphasized the persistent insecurity affecting various regions, arguing that the current government has failed to provide adequate protection for lives and property.

The African Democratic Congress utilized this momentum to strengthen its grassroots support network. By addressing these specific pain points, the party aims to mobilize a broader base of Nigerian voters who are disillusioned with the status quo and eager for change in the upcoming 2027 polls.

Campaign Logistics Face Crowd Delays

As the event progressed, logistical challenges emerged due to the sheer volume of attendees. Reports indicated that the ADC presidential campaign train had not yet arrived at the venue from the Sultan Abubakar III International Airport in Sokoto at the time of reporting.

The delay was attributed to the large crowd that had gathered along the route taken by the campaign convoy. This congestion underscored the high level of public interest and engagement surrounding the party's efforts to position itself as a viable alternative in the national political landscape.