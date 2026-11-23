The African Democratic Congress campaign council refutes claims that Atiku Abubakar quit the 2027 race, affirming his commitment to the January 16 presidential election.

The Directorate of Support Groups for the African Democratic Congress, also known as the ADC Presidential Campaign Council, has officially rejected allegations that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has pulled out of the upcoming 2027 presidential contest. In a decisive public statement, the campaign structure labeled these reports as completely false and fabricated, asserting that the former vice president has not altered his stance on seeking the highest office in Nigeria.

Clarifying Atiku Abubakar Campaign Commitment

Aliyu Audu, who serves as the Director of the Directorate of Support Groups, delivered these clarifications during a press conference held on Monday. He emphasized that Atiku Abubakar remains fully committed to the presidential contest and has no intention of withdrawing from the race to accommodate any other aspirants within or outside the party. The director noted that the former vice president had already communicated his position clearly through his Director of Strategic Communication, leaving no room for ambiguity regarding his political ambitions.

Also read North East Unity Forum Urges Atiku Abubakar to Step Aside Ahead of 2027

Audu reiterated that Atiku Abubakar had explicitly stated he entered the 2027 presidential race with the sole objective of winning. The campaign official stressed that the former vice president would not step down for any other candidate, maintaining that his candidacy is driven by a conviction to lead the nation. This firm stance serves to counter any speculative narratives suggesting a retreat from the political arena.

Unregistered Groups Face Scrutiny and Denial

Alongside the denial of the withdrawal rumors, the Directorate distanced itself from an unidentified group that had recently claimed to represent supporters of Atiku Abubakar. Aliyu Audu publicly disowned this entity, stating that it was unknown to the ADC Directorate and lacked any formal registration or recognition as part of the party's accredited support structures. He clarified that the organization had no legitimate standing within the official campaign framework.

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The director challenged the unregistered group to identify its member organizations and produce valid certificates of registration with the Directorate to prove their legitimacy. He insisted that genuine support groups must be formally registered and properly organized at the grassroots level to operate within the party's ecosystem. This demand aims to ensure transparency and accountability among all entities claiming to support the ADC ticket.

Addressing Misinformation and Political Strategy

Aliyu Audu argued that the circulating reports of a potential withdrawal could only benefit those who are actively seeking to keep Atiku Abubakar off the ballot. He suggested that the timing and nature of these claims were calculated to undermine the ADC's standing. Furthermore, he urged anyone interested in defeating the ruling party to present their case directly to the electorate through proper democratic channels rather than relying on speculative rumors.

The campaign official cautioned other political campaigns against spreading misinformation, emphasizing that the political space should be a venue for substantive debate. He urged all contenders to compete based on their ideas, past records, and character rather than engaging in the propagation of fabricated claims. This warning highlights the ADC's commitment to maintaining a focused and issue-based political discourse.

Affordable Life Initiative and Next Steps for 2027

Despite the distractions caused by these rumors, the ADC campaign maintains that it remains focused on its engagement with Nigerians through the Affordable Life campaign. This initiative is described as an effort to address pressing concerns regarding the rising cost of living, which has become a significant issue for the populace. The campaign intends to leverage this platform to connect with voters on economic matters relevant to their daily lives.

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Aliyu Audu reaffirmed that the Atiku Abubakar and Rotimi Amaechi ticket remains fully committed to contesting the January 16, 2027 presidential election. He called on ADC supporters to remain focused, mobilize voters across all wards, and ensure they are prepared for the upcoming electoral process. This mobilization effort is critical for building the grassroots momentum necessary for a successful campaign.

The director also appealed to the media to verify information before publication and to rely on official channels for statements concerning Atiku Abubakar, the ADC, and its campaign directorate. He stressed the importance of responsible journalism in preventing the spread of unverified claims that could mislead the public. By urging reliance on official sources, the campaign aims to control the narrative and ensure accurate information reaches the electorate.