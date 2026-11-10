ADC Campaign Council Condemns Tinubu Re-election Campaign as Divisive

ADC Campaign Council says Bola Ahmed Tinubu's re-election bid offers recycled promises and no credible performance record after three and a half years in office.

The ADC Presidential Campaign Council (ADC-PCC) has condemned the re-election campaign of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing its messages as divisive, vague, uninspiring and lacking any credible account of his administration's performance. In a statement issued by Kola Okogbodiyan, the director of media and publicity of the campaign, the Council said Tinubu had failed to present a clear record after three and a half years in office.

According to the statement, the Council has noted that Nigerians were expecting clear explanations on several issues, including the administration's massive borrowings, the gains of the fuel subsidy removal, worsening insecurity, widespread hunger and the escalating cost of living. The ADC-PCC argued that the President's campaign outings in Kaduna, Rivers and Jigawa states were instead dominated by personal attacks and recycled promises.

Also read Tinubu Isn’t Preparing for Election – ADC Reacts to Attacks on Opposition

Tinubu Campaign Criticised Over Electricity and Farming Promises

The ADC-PCC said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had repeated a pledge that he would not receive a second term if he failed to deliver electricity. The Council maintained that the President has not fulfilled that promise, even as millions of Nigerians continue to endure unreliable electricity supply.

The Council further alleged that Tinubu has reportedly invested in alternative power arrangements for his personal comfort while ordinary citizens remain without stable power. It described his renewed electricity pledges during the Jigawa campaign as an attempt to repackage old, unfulfilled commitments as fresh electoral promises.

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The ADC-PCC also questioned the administration's much-touted mechanised farming agenda. It asked what had become of the 2,000 tractors reportedly imported from Brazil several months ago, adding that it alleged the machines had yet to make any meaningful impact on agricultural productivity.

Opposition Accuses Tinubu of Undermining Democratic Institutions

The ADC-PCC accused President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of making public statements that frequently contradict his actions, particularly on democracy. The Council argued that his administration has shown tendencies that undermine democratic institutions, including alleged undue influence over the National Assembly.

The Council also alleged that the President is now seeking to compromise the independence of the Judiciary. It identified Tinubu's declaration that all is fair in politics as especially troubling, arguing that the statement appeared to justify political illegality, intimidation, violence, thuggery and other undemocratic practices.

The ADC-PCC said the opposition has increasingly faced unconstitutional conduct, judicial rascality, political intimidation and a compromised electoral environment under the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration. The Council accused the President of using divisive rhetoric whenever questioned about his performance, instead of giving verifiable answers.

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Rivers State Remarks Draw Constitutional Concerns

The ADC-PCC cited Tinubu's recent campaign outing in Rivers State as a clear example of what it described as political contradiction. The Council questioned the President's decision to praise and promise rewards to a political figure whom it said had been illegally removed from office, denied political participation for six months and prevented from seeking re-election.

The Council asked in a pointed question what the President was rewarding that figure for, describing his actions in Rivers State as an affront to constitutional governance and the democratic rights of the people. The ADC-PCC maintained that Nigerians deserve leadership anchored on accountability, competence, transparency and respect for democratic institutions, not recycled promises, political theatrics and divisive propaganda.

Calling on voters to act, the ADC-PCC urged Nigerians to seize the opportunity of the 2027 General Election to end the APC's rule. It called for voters to back the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and its candidate, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, insisting that the country urgently needs a new direction.