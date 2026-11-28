The African Democratic Congress Presidential Campaign Council says Vice President Kashim Shettima attacks Atiku Abubakar at rallies instead of defending the Tinubu administration's economic record, and challenges him to address rising food, transport and electricity costs.

The African Democratic Congress ( ADC) Presidential Campaign Council has accused Vice President Kashim Shettima of acting as President Bola Tinubu's campaign mascot rather than defending the administration's record.

The council said Shettima has focused on attacking former Vice President Atiku Abubakar instead of addressing the economic hardship facing Nigerians. The statement was signed by the Director of Strategic Communication of the ADC Presidential Campaign Council, Phrank Shaibu, and issued on Saturday. It accused the Vice President of failing to explain the rising costs of food, transportation and electricity under the Tinubu administration.

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Vice President Accused Of Acting As Tinubu Mascot

According to the statement, Shettima has reduced his role in this election to that of Tinubu's campaign mascot. He appears at rallies to mock Atiku Abubakar, the council said, but disappears when Nigerians ask why food, transport and electricity have become so expensive. The ADC described Shettima's recent criticism of Atiku's campaign activities as arrogant and lacking substance. It accused him of turning political rallies into platforms for mocking the opposition.

The council recalled that before the 2023 general election, Shettima had mocked former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as an ice cream seller. It asked what the current Vice President had achieved to make life more affordable for Nigerians. The statement also questioned Shettima's influence in the Tinubu administration. It alleged that other figures, including the President's wife, his son Seyi, the Chief of Staff and Minister Nyesom Wike, wielded greater influence.

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The ADC campaign council said Atiku's political activities were not responsible for Shettima's alleged marginalisation within the government. It said the Vice President should direct his grievances towards those within the administration rather than blaming Atiku and his campaign. The council rejected Shettima's description of Atiku's campaign as divisive. It said the former Vice President had taken his Affordable Life message across the country, while his running mate, Rotimi Amaechi, hailed from the South.

ADC Challenges Vice President On Atiku Allegations

The campaign was therefore not restricted to any particular region, it argued, adding that Nigerians across different regions face similar economic difficulties and should not be divided along regional lines. On Shettima's allegation that Atiku was seeking the presidency to make money and foment mischief, the ADC challenged him to provide evidence or withdraw the claim. It described the allegation as baseless and accused the Vice President of making reckless statements instead of defending the administration's performance.

The council further criticised the ruling All Progressives Congress over its economic record. It argued that the APC's political alliances had failed to address the rising cost of living. According to the statement, political alliances mean little to Nigerians struggling to afford food and businesses battling high operating costs. The ADC said Atiku had presented proposals to reduce food and energy costs, support local production, ease the tax burden on low-income earners and assist struggling families.

Council Questions Rising Cost Of Living Under Tinubu

It challenged Shettima to address those proposals and explain why living costs had continued to rise under the Tinubu administration. Amid the exchange of political accusations, Nigerians deserve an answer to one question above all, the statement asked: why has Tinubu made life so expensive? The statement also dismissed Shettima's reported threat to retire Atiku from active politics. It described the Vice President as politically marginalised within the ruling government and questioned his political influence in the current administration.

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It argued that Atiku continued to command considerable political attention despite leaving public office more than two decades ago. The ADC said Nigerians should distinguish between political taunts and substantive arguments about governance. It added that the 2027 general election would provide an opportunity for voters to decide on the country's leadership.