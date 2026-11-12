ADC Calls on EFCC and INEC to Examine Alleged APC Cash Gifts

The ADC has urged the EFCC and INEC to investigate alleged cash and gift handouts by APC figures at a Rivers State event, citing a viral video.

The African Democratic Congress, known as the ADC, has asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, known as the EFCC, and the Independent National Electoral Commission, known as INEC, to investigate alleged cash and gift distributions by officials and supporters of the All Progressives Congress, or APC.

The demand followed a video that circulated on social media showing Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, handing out bundles of cash and fabric wrappers bearing the APC logo to women at a political gathering in Rivers State. Phrank Shaibu asked both agencies to determine whether any electoral or financial regulations had been violated.

Also read INEC to Await Certified Court File Before Acting on ADC Judgment

Rivers State Video of Alleged Cash Handouts

The footage, which surfaced on social media, shows the minister giving out bundles of money and fabric materials marked with the ruling party logo to women at the event. The video was posted on TikTok by Move with Imaan, an account that documents activities involving the minister.

Some of the cash was reportedly placed in envelopes carrying pictures of President Bola Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shettima. These details come from the video and the ADC statement, and they have not been independently verified in this report.

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ADC Accuses APC of Buying Political Support

Phrank Shaibu, Director of Strategic Communication for the ADC Presidential Campaign Council, said the alleged distribution formed part of a growing pattern involving the ruling party. He said political support should not be obtained through financial inducements, particularly when many Nigerians struggle to meet their daily needs.

Shaibu pointed to earlier reports involving luxury vehicles presented to APC women leaders and cash and cooked food distributed by the President's son through the City Boy Movement. He said these reports, combined with the Rivers State footage, suggested the ruling party was treating political backing as a commodity that could be purchased.

Shaibu also questioned why ordinary Nigerians accused of abusing the naira face enforcement, while political operatives distributing cash at campaign events should be treated differently. He urged the EFCC and INEC to apply the relevant laws fairly, regardless of the individuals or organisations involved.

Economic Hardship Cited in ADC Criticism of Tinubu

The ADC campaign council tied the controversy to the country's economic situation, accusing the Tinubu administration of failing to address financial difficulties facing millions of households. Shaibu listed rising living costs, insecurity and increasing public debt among the issues he said have affected Nigerians under the current government.

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Shaibu argued that distributing money and gifts at political events would not address the cost of food, transportation, healthcare and other basic necessities. He also questioned the administration's borrowing, raising concerns about the amount of public debt accumulated and the conditions attached to government loans.

Shaibu said the APC had little to show Nigerians after three and a half years in office, pointing to hardship, insecurity and debt. He added that displaying cash and gifts at political events could not erase the daily struggles families face or buy their votes.

Pending Action by EFCC and INEC

The ADC wants the EFCC and INEC to examine the circumstances surrounding the Rivers State incident and decide whether the activities breached any provision of the law. Shaibu said both agencies should act wherever electoral or currency laws have been violated.

The matter could test how the EFCC and INEC apply existing rules to cash handouts at campaign events, as political activities continue ahead of the next general election. Shaibu stressed that the reported distributions should not be dismissed without proper investigation.