ADC Calls for Immediate Reopening of Sealed Sokoto Campaign Office

Atiku Abubakar's ADC demands the Inspector-General of Police reopen its sealed Sokoto State campaign office, citing unconstitutional police action.

The African Democratic Congress has issued a formal demand to the Inspector-General of Police for the immediate reopening of its campaign secretariat in Sokoto State. This appeal follows the sealing of the party's premises by police operatives on Tuesday without a valid court order or prior statutory notice. The party accused the Sokoto State Government of directing this closure along Ahmadu Bello Way in an attempt to stifle political opposition.

Unlawful Sealing of ADC Campaign Office

Alhaji Yusuf Suleiman, the Deputy Director-General for Administration of the Atiku Abubakar ADC 2027 Presidential Campaign Council, condemned the action as unlawful and unconstitutional. In a press statement released on Wednesday, Suleiman alleged that the police operatives acted strictly on the instructions of the state government. He emphasized that no legal justification, court order, or notice was provided to the ADC before the facility was sealed on Tuesday, 3 November 2026. The party argues that this action is a direct infringement on its fundamental rights as a registered political entity.

Also read Sokoto Seals ADC Office After Land Dispute

Political Intimidation and Historical Context

The African Democratic Congress stated that it has operated openly from the Ahmadu Bello Way premises for more than eight years. Suleiman argued that a government genuinely interested in property disputes would initiate proper inquiry rather than deploying armed operatives to seal the doors of a political opponent. The party linked this incident to a broader pattern of intimidation against its members and supporters in Sokoto State. They recalled the alleged assault on their governorship candidate, Manir Muhammad Dan'iya, at the Sultan Abubakar III International Airport four days prior to the sealing of the office.

Direct Appeal to National Police Command

The ADC has explicitly called on the Inspector-General of Police to intervene and direct the immediate unsealing of their premises. Suleiman reminded the national police leadership that its constitutional duty is to protect every political party equally, not to serve the bidding of a ruling state party. The party warned the Sokoto State Command that any breakdown of law and order resulting from this incident would hold both the state government and the police command responsible. They demanded that security agencies maintain strict political neutrality during the current election cycle.

Advertisement

Constitutional Rights and Future Legal Action

In a separate statement signed by National Publicity Secretary Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party warned the Sokoto State Government against further interference. The ADC declared that governing a state does not confer ownership or the power to suppress political competition. They asserted that democratic participation is a constitutional right guaranteed to all Nigerians, not a privilege granted by a governor. The party vowed to explore all legal and constitutional means to reclaim its secretariat and held the state governor personally responsible for any violence against opposition members.

International Appeals and Continued Campaign Plans

The African Democratic Congress has appealed to civil society organizations, local and international election observers, and the diplomatic community for support. Specifically, they urged the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union to demand accountability from the Sokoto State Government. Despite these challenges, the party reaffirmed its commitment to campaign in Sokoto State. They declared that they will not be intimidated, obstructed, or pushed out of any part of Nigeria simply because those in power fear political competition.