ADC Braces for Contest as Obi-Kwankwaso Joint Ticket Gains Momentum

A growing movement within the African Democratic Congress (ADC) is pushing for a joint presidential ticket between Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso for the 2027 elections, sparking debate about party unity and the ambitions of other contenders like Atiku Abubakar and Rotimi Amaechi.

A significant movement is building within the African Democratic Congress ( ADC ) advocating for a joint presidential ticket featuring Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso for the 2027 elections .

This initiative, initially driven by enthusiastic supporters, is rapidly becoming a well-organized and highly visible force, prompting crucial questions about the party's ability to maintain unity during the selection process. The ADC has recently attracted several prominent political figures with presidential aspirations – including Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Rotimi Amaechi, and Mohammed Hayatu-Deen – under the leadership of National Chairman David Mark and Secretary Rauf Aregbesola.

This influx of ambition has heightened expectations that the ADC could emerge as a formidable opposition platform in 2027. The 'Obi–Kwankwaso' (OK) Movement is spearheading this momentum, having established structures across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. Proponents argue that this isn't merely another political group, but a coordinated effort to mobilize national support for a unified ticket, rejecting divisive politics based on ethnicity, regionalism, and religion.

They believe a pairing of Obi’s widespread appeal, particularly among young voters, with Kwankwaso’s strong base in the north represents the opposition’s most viable path to victory, potentially uniting crucial voting demographics. Dr. Yunusa Tanko, National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement, emphasized the potential synergy, stating that a collaboration between the Obidient and Kwankwaso groups could overcome any obstacle.

However, the internal dynamics within the ADC are complex. The party boasts a crowded field of contenders, each with strong ambitions. Atiku Abubakar, backed by established national structures, is a determined participant and has indicated he won’t easily concede. Kwankwaso, similarly, has resisted the notion of accepting a vice-presidential role, asserting that the party’s rules should dictate the selection process.

The party leadership is currently focused on maintaining stability, characterizing the internal debate as a normal part of political maneuvering rather than a sign of impending crisis. Bolaji Abdullahi, ADC National Publicity Secretary, reassured that expressing preferences is acceptable as long as it adheres to party regulations.

Meanwhile, Obi continues to advocate for collaboration among opposition forces, urging them to prioritize unity. External reactions are mixed, with some viewing the proposed alliance as a potential game-changer, while others remain skeptical. Concerns are raised about translating early enthusiasm into actual votes, and the ability of the alliance to overcome regional loyalties and established party calculations.

Despite the ongoing debate, no major faction within the ADC has fractured, and the party maintains that its internal processes will ultimately determine the candidate for 2027





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ADC Peter Obi Rabiu Kwankwaso 2027 Elections Nigerian Politics

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