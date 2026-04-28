ADC Appeals to CJN for Expedited Ruling in Leadership Dispute, Citing 2027 Election Risk

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has requested the Chief Justice of Nigeria’s intervention to accelerate a Supreme Court ruling on its internal leadership dispute, warning that delays could prevent the party from participating in the 2027 general elections. The dispute between factions led by David Mark and Nafiu Bala has created a leadership vacuum, hindering the party’s ability to meet INEC’s requirements.

The African Democratic Congress ( ADC ) has formally appealed to the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, requesting her intervention to expedite a ruling on the ongoing leadership dispute within the party.

This dispute, currently before the Supreme Court, poses a significant threat to the ADC’s ability to participate in the upcoming 2027 general elections. A letter submitted to the CJN’s office on Tuesday, authored by S. E. Aruwa, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) & Co., representing the ADC, explicitly outlines the urgency of the situation.

The core argument presented is that the party’s compliance with the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) statutory requirements for the 2027 elections is entirely contingent upon a swift resolution of the leadership conflict. The letter emphasizes that continued delays could irrevocably jeopardize the ADC’s electoral prospects. The roots of this internal strife lie in a power struggle between two factions, one led by David Mark and the other by Nafiu Bala.

The Court of Appeal previously issued a directive instructing all parties involved, including INEC, to maintain the existing status quo. This resulted in INEC suspending the recognition of either faction as the legitimate leadership of the ADC.

However, both factions have vehemently rejected INEC’s decision, each asserting their claim as the rightful representatives of the party. This impasse has created a leadership vacuum that the ADC argues is now critically impacting its ability to prepare for the 2027 elections. The party contends that this situation demands immediate judicial attention to prevent its exclusion from the electoral process.

The ADC’s legal team has specifically requested a judgment within the next three days from the date of the letter, warning that failure to do so will likely result in the party being barred from participating in the elections. The legal counsel for the ADC has underscored the direct correlation between the Supreme Court’s ruling and the party’s capacity to fulfill its statutory obligations as outlined by INEC’s timetable.

They argue that a delayed judgment will have severe and lasting repercussions, effectively silencing the ADC’s voice in the 2027 elections. The party’s concerns are not merely procedural; they represent a fundamental challenge to its democratic participation. The ADC’s appeal to the Chief Justice highlights the critical role of the judiciary in safeguarding the integrity of the electoral process and ensuring that all registered political parties have a fair opportunity to compete.

The situation underscores the importance of timely judicial intervention in resolving internal party disputes, particularly when those disputes threaten to undermine the broader democratic framework. The outcome of this appeal will not only determine the future of the ADC but also set a precedent for how similar disputes are handled in the lead-up to future elections, potentially influencing the political landscape of Nigeria





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ADC Supreme Court INEC 2027 Elections Leadership Dispute

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