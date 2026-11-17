Alliance for Democracy files 17-ground appeal against Federal High Court judgement and seeks injunction against INEC to preserve candidate nominations pending outcome.

The Alliance for Democracy has initiated legal proceedings to overturn a Federal High Court judgement delivered on 5 November regarding its internal leadership dispute, arguing that the trial court lacked the necessary jurisdiction to entertain the suit. The political party has simultaneously filed an application seeking an injunction to restrain the Independent National Electoral Commission from altering its leadership records or changing nomination details for its presidential and governorship candidates while the appeal is pending.

Legal Challenge To Court Ruling

Phrank Shaibu, director of Strategic Communication for the Alliance for Democracy Presidential Campaign Council, confirmed that the party filed a Notice of Appeal containing 17 grounds challenging the judgement delivered by Justice Peter Lifu. The party contends that the judgement was fundamentally flawed because the court allegedly lacked the authority to determine what it described as an internal leadership dispute. This legal move represents a direct challenge to the validity of the lower court's decision and seeks a higher judicial review of the matter.

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Arguments Over Jurisdiction

The party faults the court's treatment of an earlier judgement delivered on 2 July concerning the party's leadership transition, asserting that the earlier ruling remained valid and had not been set aside. Mr. Shaibu stated that the appeal questions the trial court's jurisdiction, the claimant's legal standing, its assessment of disputed evidence, and the orders made against the party. The Alliance for Democracy specifically challenges the foundation, findings, and orders of Justice Lifu's judgement, urging the appellate court to examine these critical legal points.

Disputed Evidence And Amendments

The Alliance for Democracy is also challenging an earlier ruling delivered on 24 July, which allowed Nafiu Gombe to amend his originating summons despite the party's outstanding objection to the trial court's jurisdiction. In a separate appellant's brief settled by J.S. Okutepa, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, the party argued that the trial court should have determined its preliminary objection on jurisdiction before granting permission to amend the suit. The party maintains that the proposed amendment changed the description of parties and the capacity in which a defendant was sued without obtaining the required leave of court.

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Injunction Against Electoral Commission

Beyond seeking to overturn the judgement, the Alliance for Democracy wants the Court of Appeal to prevent the Independent National Electoral Commission from acting on the Federal High Court decision while the legal challenge remains pending. The party argues that allowing the electoral commission to implement the judgement before the appeal is determined could create changes that may be difficult to reverse, even if the appellate court eventually rules in its favour. This strategic move aims to preserve the status quo that existed before the 5 November judgement.

Protection Of Candidate Nominations

The Alliance for Democracy is asking the Court of Appeal to restrain the electoral commission from changing its leadership records or interfering with the names and nomination particulars of its presidential and governorship candidates. Mr. Shaibu warned that any changes to the party's records or candidates while the applications remain pending could prejudice the outcome of the legal proceedings. The party asserts that the Independent National Electoral Commission must not make changes that could pre-empt the court's decision or put the party's candidates in jeopardy while applications are pending.

Mr. Shaibu added that the party would continue to pursue its legal challenge and defend its leadership and its members' decisions in court. The outcome of this appeal could significantly impact the party's structure and its electoral preparations for upcoming elections. The legal battle highlights the complex jurisdictional issues often surrounding internal political party disputes in Nigeria.