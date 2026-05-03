ADC Announces Timetable and Fees for 2026 Primary Elections

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has released its timetable for the 2026 primary elections, outlining key dates and nomination fees for aspirants seeking various elective positions. The party has also introduced concessionary rates for youth, women, and persons with disabilities to encourage broader participation.

The African Democratic Congress ( ADC ) has unveiled a comprehensive timetable for its 2026 primary elections , signaling a determined push towards establishing credible and people-focused leadership in anticipation of the 2027 general elections.

This announcement comes with a clearly defined structure for nomination fees, designed to balance accessibility with the financial realities of running a political campaign. The party has set the presidential nomination form fee at 100 million Naira, a substantial amount reflecting the scale of the office. Governorship aspirants will be required to pay 50 million Naira, while those vying for Senate seats face a fee of 20 million Naira.

The cost for a House of Representatives nomination form is set at 10 million Naira, and State House of Assembly aspirants will pay 3 million Naira. This tiered system aims to ensure a fair and organized process for selecting candidates across all levels of government. Recognizing the importance of inclusivity and encouraging broader participation, the ADC has implemented concessionary rates for specific demographics.

Young people will benefit from a 50 percent discount on nomination fees, while women and persons with disabilities will receive a 25 percent reduction. This initiative demonstrates the party’s commitment to empowering underrepresented groups and fostering a more diverse political landscape. The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, emphasized the importance of adherence to both the party’s constitution and the provisions of the Electoral Act, urging all aspirants to comply fully with these guidelines.

He highlighted that the timetable is a testament to the ADC’s dedication to internal democracy, orderliness, transparency, and a rigorous adherence to electoral procedures. The process is already underway, with the collection of application forms scheduled to begin on April 1st and conclude on May 4th. The sale of nomination forms will follow, running from May 5th to May 10th, with a deadline for the submission of completed forms between May 11th and May 13th.

The subsequent stages of the process are equally well-defined. A screening of aspirants will take place from May 14th to May 15th, with the results to be published on May 17th. An appeals window will be open from May 18th to May 19th, allowing candidates to challenge the screening outcomes if necessary. The final list of cleared aspirants will be released on May 20th, paving the way for the primary elections themselves.

These elections will be held simultaneously on May 21st for State Houses of Assembly, House of Representatives, and Senate seats. The governorship primaries are scheduled for May 22nd, and the highly anticipated presidential primary election will be conducted on May 25th. Following the primaries, the National Executive Committee will convene on May 26th, culminating in a Special National Convention on May 27th.

The ADC’s meticulous planning and transparent timetable underscore its ambition to present a strong and unified front in the 2027 elections, and to offer Nigerians a viable alternative for leadership. The party reiterated its call for all members, stakeholders, and aspirants to strictly adhere to the outlined timetable, reinforcing its commitment to a credible and people-focused political process





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