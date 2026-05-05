ADC Announces Revised Schedule, Fees for 2026 Primaries

The African Democratic Congress has released an updated timetable for its 2026 primary elections, including revised costs for nomination forms, following consultations with party leaders and stakeholders.

The African Democratic Congress ( ADC ) has announced a revised schedule of activities leading up to its 2026 primary elections , accompanied by adjustments to the costs associated with nomination forms .

This decision follows comprehensive discussions with key party figures, potential candidates, and various stakeholders throughout the nation. The announcement, formally released by the national publicity secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, details a meticulously planned timeline designed to ensure a fair and transparent selection process. The updated timetable designates May 1st to May 4th, 2026, as the period for the sale of nomination forms.

Subsequently, from May 6th to May 13th, 2026, aspirants will be able to purchase and submit their completed forms, with May 13th firmly established as the ultimate deadline for submissions. The screening process for all candidates is slated to take place over two days, May 14th and May 15th, 2026, with the results of this screening to be made public on May 17th, 2026.

A dedicated window for appeals will then open, running from May 18th to May 19th, 2026, culminating in the publication of the final, cleared list of aspirants on May 20th, 2026. The primary elections themselves will unfold in stages, beginning with the selection of candidates for State Houses of Assembly, the House of Representatives, and the Senate on May 21st, 2026.

This will be followed by the governorship primaries on May 22nd, 2026, and concluding with the highly anticipated presidential primary election on May 23rd, 2026. Following the primaries, the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) will convene on May 25th, 2026, and a Special National Convention will be held on May 26th, 2026, to finalize preparations for the upcoming general elections.

Regarding the financial aspects, the revised costs for nomination forms have been set as follows: aspiring presidential candidates will be required to pay N90,000,000, while those seeking governorship positions will pay N30,000,000. The cost for a Senate nomination form is N10,000,000, a House of Representatives form will cost N5,000,000, and candidates vying for seats in State Houses of Assembly will pay N2,000,000.

Demonstrating a commitment to inclusivity and accessibility, the ADC has maintained its concessionary framework, offering a substantial 50 percent discount to youth aspirants aged between 18 and 35. Furthermore, women candidates and individuals living with disabilities will benefit from a 25 percent reduction in nomination fees.

These adjustments are a direct result of the extensive consultations undertaken by the party, reflecting a dedication to strengthening internal democratic processes, broadening participation, and ensuring the ADC remains a viable and welcoming platform for all Nigerians seeking to engage in political life. The party leadership believes these measures will encourage a diverse range of candidates to come forward and contribute to the nation’s political landscape.

The ADC is actively working to create an environment where qualified individuals from all backgrounds have the opportunity to pursue their political ambitions. The ADC’s leadership has emphasized that these changes are not merely procedural but represent a fundamental commitment to fairness, transparency, and inclusivity. The revised schedule and fee structure are intended to level the playing field and ensure that all aspirants have a genuine opportunity to compete for the party’s nomination.

The party recognizes the importance of attracting talented and dedicated individuals to public service and believes that these adjustments will help to achieve that goal. The ADC is also focused on strengthening its organizational capacity and building a strong grassroots network across the country. This includes investing in training and development programs for party officials and volunteers, as well as expanding its outreach efforts to engage with voters in all communities.

The party’s ultimate aim is to present a slate of credible and capable candidates to the Nigerian people in the 2027 general elections, offering a compelling alternative to the existing political options. The ADC is confident that its commitment to good governance, social justice, and economic development will resonate with voters and lead to a positive outcome at the polls.

The party urges all aspirants and stakeholders to carefully review the updated schedule and fee structure and to adhere to all published guidelines. The ADC remains steadfast in its dedication to organizing effectively and presenting candidates who embody the values and aspirations of the Nigerian people





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