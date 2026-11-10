Kebbi State ADC Warns of Security Plot Against Opposition Members

Kebbi State ADC alleges plot to use security agencies against opposition members, including its spokesperson, over political views online.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Kebbi State has accused unnamed influential individuals of plotting to use security agencies to arrest opposition members, including the party's spokesperson, because of their political activities. The allegation was made in a statement issued on Tuesday by Engr. Abubakar Musa, the party's Deputy Publicity Secretary, who said the plan targets members for voicing political opinions, promoting the ADC's policies and sharing political messages on social media.

The statement was issued in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital. The ADC framed the alleged plot as part of a wider pattern of pressure on its members rather than a single incident. It warned that if the reported plan were confirmed, it would be a serious cause for concern, given that a party spokesperson's job is to communicate the party's positions, policies and activities to the public.

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Details of the Alleged Plot and Recent Arrests

Abubakar Musa said reports reaching the ADC indicated that some influential figures had discussed deploying security agencies against members who express political views or promote the party online. The party said the spokesperson was among those reportedly being targeted for arrest, a claim that the ADC described as particularly troubling for its leadership.

The ADC pointed to the recent arrest of its Maiyama Local Government Chairman, who was reportedly held for almost two weeks before being released. The party also said that approximately eight members of its media team are currently facing court proceedings, which it presented as evidence of a broader pattern of pressure on its operatives.

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Separately, the party said it had received reports that the residence of Mudasir Sani, a social media blogger who promotes the ADC's policies and political messages, was raided. The ADC linked the raid to Sani's online activities and called on the relevant authorities to explain the circumstances surrounding it and to ensure that his fundamental rights as a citizen were respected.

Police Complaint and Responses From Authorities

The ADC said it submitted a formal complaint against a senior government official at the Kebbi State Police Command Headquarters more than one month ago, but has not yet received comprehensive information about the action taken or the status of the investigation. The party accused the police of failing to provide adequate updates on the matter.

Responding to the allegations, SP Bashir Usman, the Police Public Relations Officer for the command, said the police are politically neutral and have no allegiance to any political party. He added that the command would provide maximum security cover to all parties during their programmes, provided they inform the command ahead of time.

The ADC called on the Kebbi State Government, the Nigeria Police Force and human rights organisations to investigate the reported incidents. It also urged the National Human Rights Commission to monitor and investigate claims of intimidation, harassment and abuse of fundamental rights, and asked the Nigeria Police Force to clarify the status of its complaint.

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Party Position on Rights and the Rule of Law

The ADC maintained that membership of an opposition party is not a crime and that citizens have a constitutional right to express political opinions, criticise government policies and share political messages within the confines of the law. The party said it would not accept any attempt to use political power or state institutions to silence citizens or deny them the freedom to take part in legitimate political activity.

The party urged its members to remain calm, law-abiding and peaceful, and warned them against taking the law into their own hands. It encouraged members to report any incident of intimidation or harassment to the appropriate authorities. The ADC also called on judicial authorities to uphold due process and on independent civil society organisations to investigate the allegations and defend political freedoms.

In its statement, the ADC stressed that the law does not distinguish between those in government and those in opposition. It said every complaint deserves proper investigation and that every person accused of an offence is entitled to justice and a fair hearing. The party warned that democracy cannot thrive through intimidation, threats or the forced silence of citizens, and stressed the need to protect fundamental rights and uphold the rule of law.