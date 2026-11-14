ADC Accuses NBA of Double Standards Over Kalu Kalu Petition

The All Progressives Congress criticizes the NBA for petitioning lawyer Kalu Kalu, citing judicial impunity by Justice Peter Lifu who was previously sanctioned by the Court of Appeal.

The All Progressives Congress (ADC) has issued a formal condemnation of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), accusing the legal body of exercising selective outrage and double standards. This accusation follows the NBA's decision to initiate disciplinary proceedings against legal practitioner Kalu Kalu for his recent remarks regarding a sitting judge. The opposition party argues that the legal association's silence on previous judicial misconduct renders its current actions politically motivated and hypocritical.

NBA Petitions Against Lawyer Kalu Kalu

The Nigerian Bar Association announced on Friday that its president, Oyinkansola Badejo-Okusanya, had submitted a formal petition to the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC). This action was taken against Mr. Kalu, a lawyer affiliated with the All Progressives Congress and a prominent associate of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar. The petition addresses Mr. Kalu's use of disparaging language toward Federal High Court Justice Peter Lifu during a television interview.

Also read ADC Accuses APC of Sponsoring Political Violence Across Nigeria

The incident occurred on 11 November during an appearance on Channels Television's Politics Today. Mr. Kalu was discussing Justice Lifu's judgment delivered on 5 November, which invalidated the leadership structure headed by David Mark. This ruling also overturned decisions made under that leadership, including the process that led to Mr. Atiku Abubakar emerging as the party's presidential candidate. During the broadcast, the presenter Seun Okinbaloye interrupted Mr. Kalu to object to his language, insisting the program should not be used to insult a sitting judge.

Mr. Kalu reportedly referred to Justice Lifu as a "coconut judge," a term implying superficiality or lack of depth. Mrs. Badejo-Okusanya stated that while lawyers retain the right to challenge judicial decisions, they are bound by the Rules of Professional Conduct for Legal Practitioners, 2023, which mandate respect for the courts. She emphasized that personal attacks violate professional ethics and confirmed that the petition included the broadcast recording as evidence for the committee's review.

Advertisement

ADC Questions Legal Body's Selective Enforcement

In a statement issued on Saturday, Bolaji Abdullahi, the National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, challenged the NBA's focus. He questioned why the association moved against Mr. Kalu when the Court of Appeal had previously rebuked Justice Lifu for similar conduct. Mr. Abdullahi warned the NBA against participating in what he described as a coordinated political campaign against the opposition party, stating the legal body must not appear as part of a political coalition.

The ADC cited a specific ruling from 16 June where the Court of Appeal criticized Justice Lifu for issuing an order to deregister the ADC and four other political parties. This order was issued despite an earlier appellate order staying the proceedings. The appellate court characterized Justice Lifu's conduct as judicial impertinence and judicial rascality. Furthermore, the court suspended the enforcement of the deregistration order, highlighting a clear instance of judicial overreach that the ADC argues the NBA has ignored.

On 28 July, the appellate court further overturned the judgment, ruling that the Federal High Court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the suit concerning the deregistration of the ADC, Accord, Action Alliance, Action Peoples Party, and Zenith Labour Party. Mr. Abdullahi argued that the NBA should prioritize judicial accountability over punishing a lawyer for expressing political views. He suggested that the current petition ignores established facts about judicial behavior while targeting political opponents.

Implications for Legal Ethics and Political Discourse

The dispute highlights the tension between professional ethical standards and political expression in Nigeria's legal landscape. The LPDC is now tasked with determining whether Mr. Kalu's comments constitute professional misconduct warranting sanctions. Mrs. Badejo-Okusanya clarified that the committee will provide Mr. Kalu an opportunity to respond before making any final determination. This process aims to uphold the integrity of the legal profession while navigating complex political tensions.

Advertisement

The All Progressives Congress maintains that the validity of the November judgment was not determined by the appellate findings, nor was there evidence of political interference in the court's earlier decisions. The party insists that focusing on a lawyer's remarks while ignoring judicial misconduct undermines the rule of law. This stance reflects broader concerns about how legal bodies navigate their role in a politically charged environment, balancing professional duties with perceived impartiality.