ADC Accuses Kaduna Authorities of Politically Motivated Pressure Against Opposition

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Kaduna State alleges a sustained pattern of political pressure targeting opposition party members, citing arrests, detentions, and manipulation of state institutions. The party calls for an end to what it describes as harassment and politically motivated prosecutions.

The Kaduna State chapter of the African Democratic Congress ( ADC ) has voiced serious accusations, alleging a coordinated campaign of political pressure targeting members of the opposition within the state. Addressing the media in Kaduna on Tuesday, Professor Muhammad Sani-Bello, a prominent ADC figure and former Commissioner for Education, voiced deep concern over what he described as a series of politically motivated actions designed to undermine the very foundations of democratic principles.

The ADC's statement highlighted that recent events, especially those surrounding El-Rufai, are not merely isolated incidents but are integral components of a larger strategy aimed at eroding his political influence and silencing dissenting voices within the state. \The ADC's concerns center on several key issues. The party cited El-Rufai's exclusion from a ministerial appointment, as well as ongoing investigations and proceedings initiated by the Kaduna State House of Assembly, suggesting political motivations behind these actions. Furthermore, the ADC has drawn attention to the arrest and detention of several associates of El-Rufai, including named individuals such as Bashir Saidu, Ja’afar Ibrahim Sani, Jimi Lawal, and Aisha Galadima, claiming they are victims of this alleged political pressure. The party further claimed that respected anti-corruption and security agencies, including the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and the Department of State Services (DSS) are being manipulated in a way that creates the perception of selective enforcement of the law, suggesting a possible misuse of their power. The ADC pointed to the prolonged detention of these individuals, the alteration of their bail conditions, and the questionable nature of judicial proceedings, all of which, it argues, point towards the potential abuse of state institutions and a weakening of public trust in governance. The party has expressed alarm over what it believes to be a systematic erosion of human rights and due process. This includes concerns over El-Rufai's extended detention and his repeated transfers between various detention facilities. Such actions, the ADC argues, raise serious questions about fairness, the proportionality of the actions, and overall adherence to the rule of law within Kaduna State. \Beyond the specific case of El-Rufai, the ADC claims a wider suppression of opposition voices is underway throughout Kaduna State. The party points to reported arrests, instances of intimidation, interference in the operations of various political party structures, and the restriction on the establishment of party offices, as indicators of a clampdown on political opposition. The ADC also referred to controversies at the national level involving the party leadership, including issues related to former Senate President, David Mark. These national-level issues, according to the ADC, serve to further complicate concerns over the institutional neutrality and the possible political motivations behind ongoing events. The party made a firm call for an immediate end to what it characterized as harassment and politically motivated prosecutions, demanding the immediate release of those individuals it deems to be unlawfully detained. In addition to this, the ADC urged authorities to fully uphold due process in all instances, to guarantee the independence of state institutions, and to foster a genuinely free and competitive democratic environment. The ADC also issued a call to action, urging relevant authorities, including civil society groups and the international community, to closely monitor the ongoing developments within Kaduna State. The party warned that the continued pressure on opposition figures and the suppression of dissenting voices could severely undermine democratic pluralism and significantly erode the public's trust in the government's ability to govern fairly and effectively, unless urgent action is taken to address these concerns





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