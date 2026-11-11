ADC Accuses Influencers of Plotting to Arrest Spokesperson in Kebbi State

The African Democratic Congress alleges security agencies are being used to intimidate members and arrest its spokesperson in Kebbi State, prompting calls for urgent investigation by authorities.

The African Democratic Congress in Kebbi State has issued a formal accusation against unnamed influential individuals who are allegedly plotting to utilize security agencies to intimidate opposition party members. This serious allegation includes specific plans to arrest the party's spokesperson and other key figures for their political activities.

Allegations of Security Agency Intimidation

The accusations were detailed in an official statement released in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday by Abubakar Musa, the Deputy Publicity Secretary of the ADC. The party claims that certain powerful actors have discussed deploying security operatives specifically to target members who express political views or share the party's messages on social media platforms.

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A central concern raised by the ADC involves reports that Mudasir Sani, one of its prominent members, was targeted in an alleged invasion of his residence. The party links this incident directly to Sani's social media activities promoting the ADC and its political positions, describing it as a clear violation of constitutional rights.

Stakeholder Positions and Political Context

The ADC has urged the state government, the Nigeria Police Force, and relevant human rights organizations to immediately investigate these reported incidents. The party insists that its members must be protected from politically motivated harassment, emphasizing that political opposition is not a criminal act under Nigerian law.

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Further complicating the situation, the ADC cited the recent arrest of its Maiyama Local Government Chairman, who reportedly spent nearly two weeks in detention before being released. The party also revealed that approximately eight members of its media team are currently involved in ongoing court proceedings, highlighting a broader pattern of pressure against its operatives.

In response to the allegations, SP Bashir Usman, the Police Public Relations Officer for the command, stated that the police are politically neutral and have no allegiance to any political party. He assured all parties in the state of maximum security cover during their programs, provided they inform the command ahead of time.

Real-World Impact and Legal Demands

The ADC has faulted the police for allegedly failing to communicate the progress of a complaint submitted against a senior government official more than a month ago. The party demands clarification on the status of this matter and calls for an objective investigation free from political influence to ensure due process is followed.

Additionally, the party has appealed to the National Human Rights Commission to examine the allegations of intimidation and violations of the rights of its members. They stressed that every Nigerian is entitled to equal treatment under the law, regardless of political affiliation, and warned that suppressing opposing voices could weaken democratic institutions.

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Attempts to obtain a response from the Kebbi State Government were unsuccessful, as Governor Ahmed Idris's Chief Press Secretary could not be reached at the time of filing. Meanwhile, the ADC advised its members to remain peaceful and law-abiding, urging anyone facing intimidation to seek assistance through appropriate legal channels rather than engaging in confrontation.