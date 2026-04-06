ADC Accuses INEC of Sabotaging Election Participation with Administrative Roadblocks

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) accuses the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of intentionally deploying administrative tactics to prevent the party from fielding candidates in upcoming elections. The party cites INEC's refusal to communicate with them pending a court case as a primary obstruction, arguing this violates electoral timelines. The ADC is presenting evidence, including INEC's records, to demonstrate this alleged obstruction.

The African Democratic Congress ( ADC ) alleges that the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC ) is intentionally obstructing the party's participation in upcoming elections through administrative hurdles. According to a statement released by National Publicity Secretary Bolaji Abdullahi, the crux of the issue lies in INEC 's stance to cease communication with the party until a Federal High Court case is resolved.

While seemingly procedural, the ADC argues this clashes with the timelines mandated by the Electoral Act (2026), which stipulate specific periods, including a mandatory 21-day notice, for parties to finalize crucial electoral processes. The party asserts that this creates a direct and dangerous conflict with the defined windows for completing electoral processes. The party is accusing INEC of deliberately deploying administrative landmines to prevent the ADC from fielding candidates. The ADC's statement highlights that INEC's actions are in direct contradiction to its own documented recognition of the party's leadership, which includes Senator David Mark as National Chairman and Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola as National Secretary. The party claims it possesses concrete evidence, including certified INEC records, attendance logs, monitoring reports, and excerpts from the Commission's sworn affidavit, to substantiate its claims. These documents are being made available to the Nigerian public to demonstrate a consistent pattern of events. The party emphasized INEC received formal notice of the ADC’s July 29, 2025 National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting. INEC deployed officials to monitor that meeting. It documented the proceedings and received formal reports from its field officers. Following this, INEC updated its internal records and uploaded the names of the new leadership, including Senator David Mark as National Chairman and Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola as National Secretary. The ADC highlights that the commission’s sworn affidavit before the Federal High Court, in response to Nafiu Bala Gombe on 12 September 2025, particularly in Clauses 14 to 19, affirms key legal principles: that the leadership transition had already been completed and recognized, that such internal party matters fall outside the scope of judicial interference, that completed acts cannot be reversed by injunction, and also recognizes the David Mark-led NWC. \A former National Vice Chairman of the ADC, Nafiu Bala, initiated a lawsuit challenging the leadership of David Mark after the resignation of former chairman Ralph Nwosu. Bala sought a court declaration naming him as the national chairman. The Mark-led ADC, however, filed an interlocutory appeal with the Court of Appeal before the case in the lower court, but the appellate court dismissed the appeal and ordered both factions to maintain the status quo. INEC's decision has prompted Mr. Mark to demand the resignation of the commission's Chairman, Joash Amupitan, and other national commissioners. The party insists that INEC’s actions constitute a deliberate attempt to undermine the ADC's ability to compete in the elections. The party’s accusations against INEC are serious and suggest a calculated effort to prevent them from fielding candidates. The ADC maintains that its case is bolstered by compelling documentary evidence, including INEC’s internal records which demonstrate their initial recognition of the leadership changes. The party believes INEC's stance is a calculated move to sideline them by frustrating their compliance with electoral guidelines. The ADC states that INEC’s actions are inconsistent with the commission’s own past actions and legal position. The party plans to utilize its evidence, including official documents, to show that INEC previously acknowledged the new leadership. This, according to the ADC, proves that the commission is acting in bad faith. The party insists that INEC should adhere to its established protocols and allow them to participate in the electoral process. The ADC is now calling on INEC to reverse its decision and allow the party to participate in the upcoming elections. The party feels that INEC is undermining their right to compete in the elections, and that this is a violation of the principles of free and fair elections. The ADC is resolute and determined to challenge INEC's position. \This dispute stems from internal party disagreements and subsequent legal proceedings. Nafiu Bala had contested the current leadership following the resignation of the previous chairman, Ralph Nwosu. The appellate court's dismissal of the earlier appeal and its order to maintain the status quo has further complicated the situation. This situation creates a challenging landscape for the party. The ADC is clearly frustrated. They are concerned that INEC’s recent actions pose a significant threat to their ability to compete in the upcoming elections. The party views INEC’s decision to halt communications and other measures as a deliberate effort to block the ADC's participation. The ADC believes that these actions are unlawful and that they are designed to give an unfair advantage to other political parties. The party is requesting that INEC reverse its position. The ADC is calling on INEC to respect the electoral process. The party stresses that they have followed all of the necessary procedures. The party states that the commission must comply with the established laws. The ADC is determined to make sure that the party can compete in the elections. The ADC will persist in its efforts to fight against what it views as a deliberate attempt by INEC to sideline it and to ensure that it has the opportunity to field candidates in the upcoming elections. The party continues to say that it has enough information to prove their claims. The ADC hopes that the court will support them. The ADC’s leadership is resolute in its determination to protect the party’s interests. They believe they have a strong case and have the support of the majority of the party's members





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