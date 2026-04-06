ADC Accuses INEC of Plot to Exclude Party from 2027 Elections

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of intentionally obstructing the party's participation in the 2027 general elections. The ADC alleges that INEC's refusal to acknowledge party communications and its stance on internal disputes are designed to prevent the ADC from fielding candidates.

The African Democratic Congress ( ADC ) has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC ) of orchestrating a plot to prevent the party from participating in the 2027 general elections. According to a statement released on Monday by Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC ’s national publicity secretary, the commission's actions, including its refusal to acknowledge the party's communications, are deliberately designed to hinder the ADC 's involvement in the electoral process.

The ADC has been entangled in internal disputes since July 2025, when an opposition faction challenged the party’s leadership. Nafiu Bala, a former deputy national chairman, alleged that David Mark, the former senate president, was unlawfully appointed as the national chairman. The crisis intensified last Wednesday when INEC declared it would not engage with Mark’s leadership or the Bala faction, citing a March 12 judgment from the court of appeal. INEC stated it would abstain from attending any meetings, congresses, or conventions held by either faction until a case pending before the federal high court is resolved. This, according to the ADC, creates significant hurdles for the party to meet the stringent deadlines outlined in the Electoral Act 2026. Abdullahi emphasized that the commission’s decision directly contradicts the 2027 election timetable and the provisions of the Electoral Act 2026. The act sets precise timelines for political parties to conduct primaries and submit candidate details for the 2027 elections. The statement highlights that the ADC is compelled to express serious concerns about a situation that seems designed to exclude the party from fielding candidates in the upcoming elections. The party has presented documentary evidence, including certified INEC records, attendance logs, monitoring reports, and excerpts from the commission’s own affidavit, to support its claims. These documents, the ADC argues, reveal a consistent pattern of events where INEC initially recognized and engaged with the new leadership of the ADC. INEC received formal notice of the July 29, 2025 National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the ADC and deployed officials to monitor it. The commission documented the proceedings and received reports from its field officers, subsequently updating its internal records to include the new leadership, such as Senator David Mark as National Chairman and Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola as National Secretary. The ADC further stated that in an affidavit filed in response to Bala’s petition, INEC informed the federal high court that internal party matters are beyond judicial interference and that completed actions cannot be reversed by injunction. Despite this, INEC has adopted the stance that it will not accept any communication from the ADC pending the resolution of a matter before the Federal High Court. The Electoral Act mandates strict timelines for political parties, including a 21-day notice requirement and submission deadlines. INEC has set May 10 as the deadline for submitting relevant documents. By refusing to receive communication from the ADC during this period, the commission is effectively preventing the party from adhering to the law. Abdullahi pointed out that INEC is essentially threatening to prevent the ADC from presenting candidates if the courts do not deliver a judgment on the ADC leadership issue by May 10. This creates an impossible situation for the ADC and paves the way for artificial non-compliance, which could then be used to justify excluding the party from fielding candidates. The ADC has called on INEC to immediately reverse its position, resume accepting correspondence from the party, and guarantee a level playing field for all political parties in the upcoming elections. The party is requesting the commission to fulfill its duties as an impartial arbiter, ensuring the ADC is not unjustly disadvantaged in the electoral process





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