ADC Accuses Federal Government of Interfering in Leadership Dispute, Calls for Judicial Integrity

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has accused the federal government of pressuring a judge to recuse himself from a leadership dispute case, calling it an assault on judicial integrity. The party's statement alleges that government agents are attempting to manipulate the judiciary to influence the outcome of the case between David Mark and Nafiu Bala. The ADC warns that such interference undermines the independence of the judiciary and threatens democratic governance.

The African Democratic Congress ( ADC ) has accused agents of the federal government of attempting to interfere in the party’s ongoing leadership dispute between David Mark and Nafiu Bala at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, the opposition party accused the government of covertly pressuring the judge, Emeka Nwite, to recuse himself from the matter so it can be reassigned to judges perceived to be pliable and politically compliant. This sinister plot, if allowed to stand, represents a direct assault on the integrity of the judiciary and a dangerous escalation in the ongoing attempts to weaponise state institutions against the opposition, the statement read in part.

We have credible reasons to believe that this unusual haste is part of a calculated scheme to force Justice Nwite into recusing himself, thereby creating an opening for the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court to transfer the matter to judges allegedly considered more amenable to political influence. The ADC described the alleged move as a direct assault on the integrity of the judiciary and an attempt to weaponise state institutions against the opposition.

The party said information available to its legal team showed that although the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the Supreme Court judgment in the matter had not yet been released or formally communicated to the trial court, the case was nevertheless fixed before Mr Nwite for 8 May. The ADC argued that any attempt to remove the case from Justice Nwite through administrative manipulation, intimidation, blackmail, or coordinated pressure would amount to interference in the administration of justice.

The party also maintained that judicial recusal should not be used as a political tool, insisting that such decisions must be guided by law and established judicial principles. Judicial recusal is not a toy for political convenience. It is an extraordinary measure guided by law, facts, and established judicial principles, not by whispers from desperate political actors seeking favourable outcomes through the back door, the statement said.

It therefore called on the National Judicial Council, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, and members of the judiciary to intervene and prevent what it described as a dangerous descent into judicial compromise. The independence of the judiciary remains the bedrock of every democratic society, and any attempt by state actors to intimidate judges, influence judicial assignments, or interfere in politically sensitive cases strikes at the very heart of constitutional governance, the statement added.

The leadership crisis within the ADC began after Mr Mark emerged as the party’s national Chairperson. Mr Bala, a former national vice chairman of the party, challenged the arrangement that brought Mr Mark-led National Working Committee (NWC) in court, arguing that he should automatically assume leadership of the party after the resignation of Ralph Nwosu, the party’s former chairperson, in line with the ADC constitution.

He filed a suit at the Federal High Court in Abuja seeking recognition as the legitimate chairperson and asking the court to restrain Mr Mark and his allies from acting as party leaders. The dispute later escalated after the Court of Appeal ordered all parties to maintain the status quo pending the determination of the substantive suit, prompting the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to suspend recognition of both the David Mark-led faction and the faction aligned with Mr Bala.

On 30 April 2026, the Supreme Court set aside the Court of Appeal’s order directing parties to maintain the status quo. However, the apex court also directed the Federal High Court in Abuja to continue hearing the substantive case filed by Mr Bala, meaning the leadership dispute remains unresolved





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ADC Judicial Integrity Leadership Dispute Federal Government Political Interference

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