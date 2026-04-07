ADC Accuses Authorities of Targeting El-Rufai and Opposition in Kaduna

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Kaduna State has accused authorities of employing political pressure and selective enforcement against former governor Nasir El-Rufai and other opposition figures. The party alleges a concerted effort to undermine their influence through various actions, including legal proceedings and the targeting of associates.

The Kaduna State chapter of the African Democratic Congress ( ADC ) has voiced serious concerns regarding the treatment of former governor Nasir El-Rufai and other opposition figures, alleging politically motivated actions designed to weaken their influence.

Speaking at a press conference, Professor Muhammad Sani-Bello, a former Commissioner for Education and a prominent party chieftain, articulated the ADC's grave concern over what they perceive as a deliberate campaign undermining democratic principles and standards. The party believes the recent events targeting El-Rufai are not isolated incidents but rather part of a larger, coordinated strategy aimed at diminishing his political standing and eroding his influence within the state and beyond. This orchestrated campaign, the ADC asserts, utilizes various governmental and quasi-governmental agencies to achieve its objectives, raising questions about the fairness and impartiality of these institutions.\The ADC highlighted several specific incidents that it believes substantiate its claims. These include the former governor's exclusion from a ministerial appointment, a move the party interprets as a deliberate attempt to sideline him from national political circles. The ongoing proceedings at the Kaduna State House of Assembly, which the ADC views as politically charged, were also cited as evidence of the alleged persecution. Furthermore, the party expressed alarm at the arrest and detention of several associates of El-Rufai, describing these actions as part of a pattern of harassment and intimidation. The ADC provided a list of individuals it claimed were directly affected by these actions, including Bashir Saidu, Ja’afar Ibrahim Sani, Jimi A. Lawal, and Aisha Galadima. The party is deeply concerned about the implications of these actions on the principles of justice, due process, and the rule of law. The ADC further alleges that prominent government agencies, such as the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, and the Department of State Services, are being employed in a manner that suggests selective enforcement of the law, targeting specific individuals associated with the former governor and the broader opposition.\The ADC pointed to specific examples of what it considers to be politically motivated legal maneuvers. These include the prolonged detention of individuals without adequate justification, changes in bail conditions that appear designed to frustrate the legal process, and instances of legal harassment that, according to the party, are clearly indicative of a political agenda. The party contends that these actions create an environment of fear and intimidation, and are intended to silence dissent and discourage political opposition. The ADC emphasized that these actions set a dangerous precedent, potentially undermining the democratic fabric of Kaduna State and Nigeria as a whole. The party vowed to monitor the situation closely, and to continue to speak out against what it considers to be a blatant abuse of power and a violation of the fundamental rights of its citizens. The ADC plans to explore all available avenues, including legal and political channels, to ensure that due process is followed, and that the rights of all citizens, including those associated with the former governor, are protected. The party calls for a fair, transparent, and unbiased application of the law, and urges all stakeholders to uphold the principles of democracy and the rule of law to safeguard the integrity of the state and the nation





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Kaduna ADC Nasir El-Rufai Political Pressure Opposition Corruption Rule Of Law Nigeria Legal Harassment

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