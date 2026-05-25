ADC accuses APC of inflating membership figures ahead of 2027 elections

The African Democratic Congress challenges the All Progressives Congress over unverified claims of eleven million members, demanding a verifiable register as the ruling party consolidates power after Bola Tinubu’s primary victory.

The African Democratic Congress ( ADC ) has launched a public challenge against the All Progressives Congress ( APC ), accusing the ruling party of spreading inflated and unverified statistics about its membership base.

ADC National Publicity Secretary Bolaji Abdullahi said on Monday that the claim circulating in the media – that the APC counts as many as eleven million members – has no supporting documentation and appears designed to manipulate voter perception ahead of the 2027 general elections. Abdullahi emphasized that the ADC is committed to building a political organization grounded in transparency, and that fabricating figures would amount to deceiving the Nigerian electorate.

He warned that the APC’s alleged inflations could be used to create the illusion of a massive, pre‑existing vote bank, thereby influencing the narrative about the party’s electoral strength before voters go to the polls. In his remarks, Abdullahi called the APC’s alleged membership numbers “laughable” if they were not intended to serve a larger agenda of electoral engineering.

He argued that presenting an inflated figure of eleven million members translates into a false promise of eleven million guaranteed votes, a tactic he described as a deliberate attempt to pre‑empt the outcomes of the 2027 elections. The ADC demanded that the APC produce a verifiable membership register that could be examined by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the public.

Abdullahi specifically challenged the ruling party to submit a documented list confirming the claimed twelve million members, asserting that the APC has not provided any such evidence and that the numbers remain unsubstantiated lies. The controversy emerges in the wake of the APC’s recent presidential primary, which concluded less than 48 hours earlier. President Bola Tinubu secured the party’s nomination by obtaining 10.99 million votes, overwhelming his sole challenger, Stanley Osifo, who received only 16,504 votes across 8,809 wards nationwide.

The primary result has already been heralded as a decisive victory for Tinubu, but the ADC’s allegations suggest a deeper battle over narrative control and voter confidence. In the southern state of Rivers, former Governor Wike publicly endorsed Chinda as the APC’s candidate for the upcoming gubernatorial election, describing him as someone with a strong political pedigree.

This endorsement underscores the APC’s ongoing efforts to solidify its influence at both national and state levels, even as opposition parties demand greater transparency and accountability from the ruling coalition





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ADC APC Membership Claims 2027 Elections Bola Tinubu

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