ADC Accuses APC of Attacking Opposition Parties Ahead of 2027 Elections

The African Democratic Congress Presidential Campaign Council accuses the APC of orchestrating attacks on opposition leaders to suppress democracy ahead of the 2027 elections.

The African Democratic Congress Presidential Campaign Council has issued a stark warning against the ruling All Progressives Congress, alleging that the government is orchestrating a systematic campaign of intimidation and violence against opposition parties and their leaders. This accusation comes with a firm declaration that any attempts to suppress democratic participation in Nigeria will ultimately fail, as the council describes the current political climate as a sustained assault on democratic principles, freedom of association, and the constitutional rights guaranteed to all Nigerians under the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Allegations of Targeted Attacks on Opposition

In a formal statement signed by Kola Ologbondiyan, the Director of Media and Publicity for the council, the ADC-PCC outlined a growing pattern of harassment that it claims goes far beyond ordinary political rivalry. The council cited specific incidents of violence against its own leaders and members in Kaduna State as clear evidence of this alleged suppression. Furthermore, the statement referenced the reported assault on Alhaji Munir Dan Iya, the Sokoto State governorship candidate for the ADC, by operatives of the Sokoto Marshals along Airport Road in Sokoto, highlighting the physical dangers faced by opposition figures.

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The council also highlighted administrative obstructions, such as the reported demolition of its governorship campaign office in Kebbi State. This action was described as a direct attempt to disrupt the electoral process and silence the voices of the ADC. Additionally, the statement pointed to the alleged denial of a campaign venue in Enugu State to Mr Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for the Nigeria Democratic Congress, indicating that the suppression of opposition activities is not limited to the ADC but extends to other significant political entities.

Concerns Over Democratic Freedom and Pluralism

These incidents, combined with reported attacks on Omoyele Sowore, the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, and other opposition figures, have raised serious concerns about the state of political pluralism in the country. The ADC-PCC maintained that such actions, including arrests and harassment, represent a significant threat to democratic freedoms. The council argued that no government, regardless of its political or institutional strength, possesses the power to suppress the democratic aspirations of the Nigerian people.

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The statement recalled the historical precedent of popular resistance, specifically pointing to the collapse of former President Olusegun Obasanjo's third-term agenda. The council argued that Nigerians learned from that experience and would similarly resist any attempt to undermine their democratic rights. It accused the APC of abandoning the very democratic freedoms it enjoyed while in opposition, insisting that these rights must be guaranteed to all political parties and their members without exception.

Detention of El-Rufai and Financial Inducements

Adding to the grievances, the council expressed deep concern over the continued detention of its Vice Chairman and former Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai. The ADC-PCC alleged that he is being unlawfully detained and is being denied bail, a situation the council described as a direct violation of legal and democratic norms. The statement declared that the world is watching this development and that the burden of this illegality rests squarely on those responsible for the detention.

Beyond physical and administrative suppression, the ADC-PCC alleged that financial inducements are being used to weaken opposition ranks and compromise individuals. The council insisted that Nigerians would not surrender their constitutional rights for monetary benefits. It stated that while President Tinubu may attempt to corruptly buy the consciences of a few individuals with money and material inducements, millions of Naira are being offered to weak individuals to mortgage their rights, but not all Nigerians are for sale.

Call for Defending Democratic Values

The ADC-PCC urged all Nigerians to remain committed to defending democratic values, freedom of association, and their right to political choice, irrespective of party affiliation. The council reaffirmed its commitment to providing an alternative political platform and declared its determination to contribute to what it described as the rescue of the country. The statement concluded with a message of hope, asserting that the ADC has come to rescue Nigeria and that this difficult period shall pass, ensuring that Nigeria will endure and democracy will ultimately prevail.