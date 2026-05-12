ADC Accuses APC Governors of Diverting Funds from FAAC for Political Purposes

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has accused governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) of diverting funds from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) to finance the re-election bid of President Bola Tinubu. The ADC described the alleged diversion of over N800 billion as “shameless, cruel, and criminal”.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has accused governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) of diverting funds from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) to finance the re-election bid of President Bola Tinubu .

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, national publicity secretary of the ADC, described the alleged diversion of over N800 billion as “shameless, cruel, and criminal”. The opposition party said the allegation confirmed longstanding suspicions that public resources were being converted into a political “war chest” for the 2027 elections.

“The report alleging that over N800 billion was raised through deductions from FAAC allocations for political purposes confirms what Nigerians have long suspected. “That while the administration continues to tell the people to endure the pains of its ill-fated economic reforms, the APC has been converting public resources into a war chest for 2027 politics,” the party said





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African Democratic Congress (ADC) All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) Re-Election Bid Political Purposes War Chest 2027 Elections Economic Reforms Ill-Fated Public Resources War Chest Political Appetite Governance Increased Inflows Subsidy Removal Currency Devaluation Suffering Citizens Development Salaries Healthcare Education Infrastructure Security Welfare Citizenship Investigation Confidence People Blind Fools Re-Election Poverished Funds Allegations FAAC Deductions Accounts Linked Operation

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