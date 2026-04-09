Adamawa State University Granted Approval to Establish College of Medical Sciences

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved the establishment of a College of Medical Sciences at Adamawa State University (ADSU), Mubi, following an inspection of facilities. The Adamawa State Government assures continued support for the project, with plans to upgrade the Specialist Hospital in Yola to serve as the teaching hospital.

The National Universities Commission ( NUC ) has granted approval for the establishment of a College of Medical Sciences at Adamawa State University (ADSU), located in Mubi. This significant development marks a pivotal step in enhancing healthcare education and delivery within Adamawa State. ADSU, established in 2002 by the Adamawa State Government, has long aspired to expand its academic offerings and contribute more directly to the medical field.

The NUC's approval follows a thorough inspection of the university's facilities and infrastructure. A dedicated panel from the NUC conducted an on-site assessment, examining the existing resources and infrastructure, to ascertain the university's preparedness for the proposed medical college. Professor Auwal Abubakar, who led the NUC panel, conveyed his satisfaction with the available facilities, indicating a positive assessment of ADSU's readiness. However, he also emphasized the need for increased manpower to effectively staff the various departments within the planned college. This observation highlights the importance of recruiting qualified faculty and support staff to ensure the college's success in providing high-quality medical education.\The Adamawa State Deputy Governor, Professor Kaletapwa Farauta, received the NUC panel and expressed the state government's unwavering support for the university's ambitious goals, particularly the establishment of the medical college. The Deputy Governor affirmed the government's commitment to providing the necessary resources and backing to ensure the successful implementation of the medical college. She emphasized the health sector's paramount importance to Governor Ahmadu Fintiri's administration and the strategic significance of this project. The establishment of the medical college is viewed as a crucial initiative, poised to significantly improve healthcare delivery for the citizens of Adamawa State. It is anticipated that the medical college will not only provide training for future medical professionals but also contribute to the overall enhancement of healthcare infrastructure and services within the region. This expansion is designed to address the pressing need for more healthcare professionals and improved medical facilities to serve the population.\In addition to the establishment of the College of Medical Sciences, plans are underway to enhance the existing healthcare infrastructure in the state. The Specialist Hospital in Yola is currently being considered for significant expansion and upgrading to serve as the teaching hospital for the ADSU Medical College. This strategic move aligns with the overall objective of providing comprehensive healthcare services and training opportunities for medical students. By leveraging existing infrastructure, the state government aims to optimize resources and create a conducive environment for both medical education and patient care. The upgrading of the Specialist Hospital will provide a practical learning environment for medical students, facilitating hands-on training and exposure to real-world clinical scenarios. This initiative reflects the government's commitment to invest in the healthcare sector and ensure that the citizens of Adamawa State have access to quality medical services and a well-trained healthcare workforce. The ongoing developments represent a concerted effort to strengthen the healthcare ecosystem and improve the overall well-being of the population. The collaborative approach between the university, the NUC, and the state government underscores the commitment to advancing healthcare and medical education in Adamawa State





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Medical College Adamawa State University NUC Healthcare Education

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

11-year-old college student dies after alleged bullyingThe incident occurred a few weeks after a college in Edo State expelled a student after a viral video circulated online showed some senior students bullying a junior.

Read more »

Adamawa govt approves N4bn for Mubi-Gyela road reconstructionThe Adamawa State Government has approved N4 billion for the reconstruction of a major rural thoroughfare, the Mubi-Gyela Road. Currently in a severely dilapidated state, the road stretches for 3.5 km. The approval was granted during the State Executive Council meeting presided over on Wednesday by Deputy Governor Kaletapwa George Farauta.

Read more »

500-level Covenant University student dies during football trainingA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Read more »

YABATECH charges new Deans, HODs on integrity, innovation, university mindsetA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Read more »

Adamawa High Court Halts ADC State Congresses Amidst Leadership CrisisThe Adamawa State High Court has suspended the African Democratic Congress (ADC) state congresses scheduled to begin on April 9, 2026, due to a leadership dispute within the party. The court order, issued by Justice Ahmed Isah, followed a suit filed by the state chairman Yohanna Shehu, who is contesting his exclusion from congress planning. The case has been adjourned to April 15 for a hearing, with the outcome expected to determine the party's leadership structure in the state.

Read more »

University Leadership in CrisisWhat can we learn from American international universities?

Read more »