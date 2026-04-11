Adamawa State High Court Suspends ADC Congresses Amidst Leadership Crisis

The Adamawa State High Court has ordered a halt to all African Democratic Congress (ADC) congresses in the state following a lawsuit by the party's state chairman, Yohanna Shehu, citing exclusion from the planning process and a leadership crisis.

The Adamawa State High Court has issued an immediate order suspending all congresses planned by the African Democratic Congress ( ADC ) within the state. This legal intervention halts the ward, local government, and state-level congresses that were scheduled to take place on April 9th, 10th, and 11th. The order, issued by High Court No. 6 in Yola, under the presiding judge Ahmad Isah , stems from a lawsuit filed by the party’s state chairman, Yohanna Shehu . Mr.

Shehu, speaking to PREMIUM TIMES late Friday, explained that he sought judicial intervention because the national leadership of the ADC had excluded him from the planning of the congresses. He claimed that the national body had appointed a “State Transition Committee,” headed by Sadiq Dasin, to oversee the exercise. This move, according to Mr. Shehu, undermined his authority as the sitting chairman of the party and disregarded established protocols. The court’s decision arrives amid a growing leadership crisis within the Adamawa ADC, marked by a struggle for control of the party structure involving three distinct factions. One faction is led by Mr. Shehu, who maintains his legitimacy as the chairman, a position he held prior to the party's adoption by the David Mark-led opposition coalition. Another faction is aligned with Babachir Lawal, the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and currently receives support from the State Transition Committee. The third faction is loyal to former senator Aisha Binani.\This legal battle within the Adamawa ADC highlights broader issues of party leadership, internal conflicts, and the integrity of democratic processes. The exclusion of the sitting state chairman from the congress planning process raises serious questions about transparency and adherence to party constitution. The involvement of multiple factions vying for control further complicates the situation, potentially leading to instability and hindering the party’s ability to effectively function and participate in the political landscape. The court's intervention underscores the importance of upholding established procedures and respecting the authority of elected party officials to ensure fairness and prevent manipulation within the party's internal affairs. The outcome of the lawsuit and the eventual resolution of the leadership crisis will significantly influence the future direction of the ADC in Adamawa State and its ability to mobilize and function effectively.\The case serves as a microcosm of the challenges faced by many political parties in Nigeria, where internal power struggles, disagreements over leadership, and accusations of manipulation are not uncommon. It also underscores the crucial role of the judiciary in resolving disputes and ensuring that party activities are conducted in accordance with the law and established principles of fairness and due process. The ongoing situation in Adamawa State ADC serves as a cautionary tale, emphasizing the need for robust internal governance mechanisms within political parties to prevent and manage conflicts effectively. The various factions involved have a responsibility to act in a manner that upholds the principles of democratic process and ensures that the party's members and the voters it seeks to represent are fairly represented and not subjected to arbitrary or undemocratic conduct. Furthermore, the court's final decision will be a watershed moment for the future prospects of the ADC party in the state.





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