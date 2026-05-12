Adamawa State E-Mobility Initiative: Governor Fintiri Celebrates Success with Electric Tricycles and Solar Home Systems

The E-Mobility Initiative in Adamawa State, led by Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, has resulted in the successful rollout of electric tricycles assembled in Yola and the deployment of Solar Home Systems in over 6,000 households across eight local government areas. The initiative aims to promote sustainable transportation, clean energy access, and economic development in the state.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State has celebrated the success of the state’s E-Mobility Initiative with the rollout of electric tricycles assembled in the capital, Yola.

The initiative aims to redefine energy access, transportation, and investment opportunities across Adamawa. Over 6,000 households have benefited from Solar Home Systems deployed across eight local government areas. The Group CEO of A4&T Group, Ayodeji Ademilua, pledged to increase local content to 90% while expanding solar mini-grids and commercial solar projects across more LGAs





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E-Mobility Initiative Electric Tricycles Solar Home Systems Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Fintiri A4&T Group Ayodeji Ademilua Local Content Solar Mini-Grids Commercial Solar Projects

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