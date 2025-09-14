Adamawa Police Rescue Five Abducted Children From Maiduguri

Five children abducted from Maiduguri, Borno State, were rescued by the Adamawa State Police Command in Mubi. The suspect, Aliga Suleiman, is at large.

Operatives of the Adamawa State Police Command have successfully rescued five abducted children. The children, believed to have been abducted from Maiduguri , Borno State, were found in Mubi, Adamawa State.

A statement released by the Police Public Relations Officer in Adamawa State, SP Suleiman Nguroje, disclosed that the rescue operation took place on Saturday, September 13, 2025, after the Area Commander, Mubi, ACP Marcos Mancha, led a surveillance team that intercepted the victims as they were wandering the streets of Mubi. Nguroje identified the rescued children as Adamu Musa, aged 16; Suleiman Idris, 10 years old; Suleiman Mohammed, 11 years old; Dauda Yahaya, 11 years old; and Mohammed Alhassan, 11 years old. All five children are residents of Gwange, Maiduguri. 'Preliminary investigation revealed that the victims were unlawfully taken from Maiduguri by one Aliga Suleiman of Sabon Layi, Gwange, who is currently at large,' the police PRO explained. Nguroje assured the public that efforts are underway to track down and apprehend the suspect. 'The Commissioner of Police, CP Dankombo Morris, commended ACP Mancha and his team for their swift intervention and directed the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to take over the case. The SCID will ensure the suspect's arrest and facilitate the safe reunion of the victims with their families,' Nguroje stated





