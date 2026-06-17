Adamawa Police Begin Crackdown on Unregistered, Obscured Vehicle Number Plates

The Adamawa State Police Command has started impounding vehicles without registration plates or with concealed/altered plates, following a directive from the Inspector-General of Police. A special task force has been formed to enforce compliance across the state, citing serious security risks posed by such vehicles.

The Adamawa State Police Command has commenced the impoundment of vehicles operating without registration number plates and those with concealed or altered plate numbers. In a statement issued on Wednesday, the command's spokesperson, SP Suleiman Nguroje, said a special task force had been constituted by the Commissioner of Police, CP Kabir Umar Hassan, to enforce the directive.

The statement detailed that the Commissioner acted on the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, which aims to curb the use of vehicles without proper registration and those with obscured plates. The special task force, headed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, DCP Abubakar Haruna, includes personnel drawn from relevant departments and formations of the command.

Its mandate is to monitor compliance and carry out enforcement operations across Adamawa State, identifying vehicles without approved number plates or with concealed, altered, covered, or tampered registration numbers. Such vehicles may be impounded and subjected to legal procedures in accordance with extant laws. The command expressed serious concern about the increasing use of unregistered and improperly identified vehicles, describing the trend as a significant threat to public safety and security.

The statement noted that criminal elements often exploit such vehicles to commit crimes and evade detection, undermining crime prevention, intelligence gathering, and overall public safety. The Commissioner of Police, CP Kabir Umar Hassan, urged all vehicle owners and road users to fully comply with vehicle registration requirements and all traffic regulations. He warned that the enforcement exercise would be conducted without fear or favor, and no individual or group would be exempt from compliance.

The directive reflects a nationwide effort to enhance security and accountability on the roads. Enforcement actions are expected to intensify across the state as the task force conducts operations. The public has been advised to ensure their vehicles are properly registered and display correct number plates to avoid penalties. This measure is part of broader strategies to improve road safety, facilitate easier identification of vehicles involved in criminal activities, and support law enforcement agencies in maintaining order.

The police command reassured that the operations would be carried out professionally and within the bounds of the law, calling for cooperation from citizens to achieve a safer environment for all





MobilePunch / 🏆 8. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Adamawa State Police Vehicle Registration Number Plates Security Task Force CP Kabir Umar Hassan IGP Kayode Egbetokun

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Police arrest eight armed robbery, drug suspects in AdamawaAdamawa State Police Command arrests eight suspected armed robbers and drug dealers in Yola South. The Adamawa Police arrests were made during a coordinate

Read more »

Kaduna Police Arrest 29 Crime Suspects, Recover Firearms and Stolen Goods in Major CrackdownKaduna State Police have arrested 29 suspects linked to kidnapping, homicide, car theft, and drug trafficking, recovering firearms, stolen vehicles, jewellery worth over N30 million, and 2,700 sachets of Tramadol. Intelligence-led operations across the state led to the breakthroughs, including the arrest of six bandits with illegal weapons and a syndicate targeting women. Investigations continue.

Read more »

Adamawa Police Arrest Eight in Armed Robbery and Drug OperationAdamawa State Police have arrested eight suspects for armed robbery, illegal weapons possession, and drug dealing following a coordinated operation in Yola South LGA. Weapons and banned substances were seized.

Read more »

Police arrest three suspected gang members in AdamawaAdamawa State Police Command arrests three suspected criminals, including two Shilla gang members, in Yola North and South.

Read more »