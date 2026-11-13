Adamawa Mortgage Bank Recapitalized With N2.5 Billion To Boost Housing

Adamawa Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri injected N2.5 billion into Adamawa Mortgage Bank, boosting assets to N19.9 billion and driving profits to N512 million in 2025.

Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has provided a substantial N2.5 billion recapitalization injection into Adamawa Mortgage Bank Limited. This strategic financial intervention aims to significantly enhance the institution's operational efficiency while expanding access to affordable housing solutions for residents in Adamawa State. The move marks a pivotal step in the state's effort to stabilize and grow its local financial infrastructure.

Governor Fintiri Injection Boosts Financial Stability

Adamawa Mortgage Bank Limited reported a dramatic surge in its financial health following the governor's capital injection. Total assets for the institution expanded from N4.527 billion in 2024 to N19.9 billion in 2025. This growth represents a massive increase in the bank's balance sheet strength and capacity to lend.

Also read Kogi PHC Upgrade, Adamawa 2027 Race, and Atiku's VP Choices Spark Political Debate

Samuel Yaumande, the Chairman of the bank's Board of Directors, disclosed these financial milestones on Thursday at the institution's maiden Annual General Meeting held in Yola. The state capital served as the backdrop for this significant announcement regarding the bank's turnaround strategy. Yaumande highlighted how the new capital base has fundamentally altered the bank's economic trajectory.

Profit Growth Surges Despite Economic Headwinds

Adamawa Mortgage Bank Limited achieved a remarkable reversal in profitability, recording gross earnings of N1.059 billion in 2025. This figure stands in stark contrast to the N157 million in gross earnings recorded in 2024. The institution demonstrated robust operational efficiency despite prevailing economic challenges across the broader financial sector.

Advertisement

The bank's profit before tax rose sharply to N731 million in 2025. This is a significant departure from the N307 million loss reported in the preceding year. Furthermore, the profit after tax reached N512 million in 2025, compared to the previous N307 million loss. These figures indicate a successful return to sustainable commercial operations.

Board Demands N10 Billion For National Expansion

David Tinat, the Managing Director of Adamawa Mortgage Bank, announced that the institution is seeking N10 billion from private sector investors. This capital-raising initiative is designed to expand the bank's operations across the entire nation. The goal is to transition the bank from a state-focused entity to a national player.

The proposed capital increase aims to meet the stringent requirements set by the Central Bank of Nigeria. The apex bank mandates a minimum capital base of N5 billion for mortgage institutions wishing to operate in all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. Achieving this threshold is essential for national licensing and expanded market reach.

Strategic Autonomy Drives Board Efficiency

Samuel Yaumande commended Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri for granting the board of directors operational autonomy. He stated that this independence has enabled the board to effectively discharge its responsibilities. The freedom to operate without undue interference has been crucial in executing the bank's strategic objectives.

Advertisement

The board has recommended retaining the profits generated during this period to further strengthen the capital base. This decision supports business expansion and consolidates the bank's financial position. It ensures that future growth is funded internally rather than relying solely on external injections.

Regulatory Support And Future Outlook

Samuel Yaumande acknowledged the regulatory oversight and support provided by several key financial institutions. These include the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation, and the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria. Such partnerships are vital for maintaining compliance and fostering growth in the mortgage sector.

Adamawa Mortgage Bank Limited remains committed to transforming into a technologically driven institution. The board aims to deliver customer-focused mortgage services that advance housing development and financial inclusion. This transformation is expected to drive economic growth not just in Adamawa State but across the broader Nigerian economy.