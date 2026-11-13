Adamawa Governor Fintiri Office Backs Dilapidated Dougirei Secondary School

Dougirei Secondary School in Yola faces severe infrastructure collapse and flooding despite being next to Gov. Fintiri's office, raising questions on state education funding.

Dougirei Secondary School in Yola stands in a state of severe disrepair, located less than 100 metres behind the Adamawa State Government House. Pupils and teachers at the institution struggle daily with dilapidated classrooms, inadequate furniture, and a complete lack of water. The school sits in the Boronji community of Yola North Local Government Area, in close proximity to the office of Governor Ahmadu Fintiri. Despite this proximity to the seat of state power, the facility's infrastructure has continued to deteriorate at an alarming rate.

Collapsed Infrastructure and Unsafe Learning Conditions

A review of the facility reveals a campus resembling an abandoned Internally Displaced Persons' camp when students are on vacation. Teachers and students have been observed conducting academic activities under trees due to the absence of usable classrooms. The staff room, which must accommodate personnel from both junior and senior secondary sections, is too small to provide adequate workspace for educators. The physical structures are in a terrible state, with ceilings falling apart and creating gaps that could serve as hiding places for dangerous reptiles. These conditions have raised serious safety concerns regarding the potential for structural collapse.

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Water Crisis and Sanitation Failure in Boronji

Ironically, the school is situated near the Adamawa State Water Board's headworks yet has no functional water supply. This critical infrastructure failure has rendered the toilet facilities unusable for both male and female students. Students are forced to resort to nearby bushes to answer the call of nature whenever they need to use the restroom. The lack of clean water compounds the health risks associated with the school's poor sanitation and overall unsanitary conditions.

Missing Laboratories and Exam Hall Disruptions

The absence of basic furniture further hinders effective teaching and learning. Some teachers have had to bring their personal mats to school to serve as improvised seats and working surfaces. Teachers spoke on condition of anonymity, stating that while the school offers science subjects, it lacks a science laboratory for practical lessons. They attribute poor student performance in science-related subjects to the inability to acquire required practical knowledge. Additionally, the lack of an examination hall forces students to write external exams, including the West African Senior School Certificate Examination, on large stones under trees.

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Flooding Caused by Government House Drainage

The situation is exacerbated by severe flooding during the rainy season, caused by water discharged from the Government House. Large volumes of water flow into the school with considerable force, disrupting academic activities and endangering students. School management has been forced to suspend activities on some occasions to prevent students from being injured by floodwaters. The drainage system from the governor's office appears to channel water directly into the school premises, creating a recurring hazard for the educational community.

PTA Frustration and Education Policy Questions

Alhaji Mohammed Usman, Chairman of the Parents-Teachers Association, expressed deep frustration over the ministry's lack of response to repeated letters regarding the school's condition. He stated that they are now waiting for God's intervention rather than man's. The dilapidated state of Dougirei Secondary School raises significant questions about the implementation of Governor Ahmadu Fintiri's education policy. Although the administration has declared free education and established model schools, stakeholders question whether existing public schools receive adequate attention.

Budget Allocations and Future Funding Implications

Adamawa State budget figures highlight significant allocations to the education sector over recent years. The administration allocated N17.32bn in 2020, N24bn in 2021, and N17.3bn in 2022. Further allocations included N26.8bn in 2023, N15.603bn in 2024, N40.41bn in 2025, and N40.63bn in 2026. Despite these substantial financial commitments, the physical reality at Dougirei Secondary School suggests a disconnect between budgetary promises and on-the-ground educational infrastructure maintenance.