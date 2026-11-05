Adamawa Governor Addresses Ethnic Militias and Security at NISS

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri delivered a lecture on ethnic militias and resource competition at NISS Abuja, detailing impacts on national security and peace.

Adamawa State Governor, Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, delivered a comprehensive lecture on the complex dynamics of ethnic militias and their profound implications for national security at the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS) in Bwari, Abuja. The event was attended by participants of the Executive Intelligence Management Course 19, providing a specialized audience for his detailed analysis of regional instability drivers.

Adamawa Governor NISS Lecture Details

Governor Fintiri presented his lecture titled "Ethnic Militia and Resource Competition: National Security Implications - The Adamawa State Experience" to the distinguished cohort of intelligence professionals. The session aimed to dissect the critical intersections between ethnic identity, competition over natural resources, and the resulting communal conflicts that plague various regions in Nigeria.

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The Governor drew extensively on the lived experiences and administrative challenges faced by Adamawa State to illustrate his points. He examined the specific relationship between ethnic identity and the fierce competition for natural resources, which often serves as the primary trigger for violent confrontations and long-standing grudges among communities.

Resource Competition and Conflict Drivers

A significant portion of the lecture focused on the mechanisms driving communal conflicts, particularly those involving disputes over land ownership, the authority of traditional institutions, and access to critical economic opportunities. Governor Fintiri highlighted how these three areas frequently become flashpoints for violence when governance structures fail to manage them effectively.

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The presentation explored the broader implications of these localized conflicts for national peace, stability, and overall development. By analyzing the Adamawa case study, the lecture provided insights into how resource scarcity and identity politics can escalate into threats that extend beyond local boundaries to affect national security frameworks.

Governance and Security Collaboration Roles

The engagement provided a crucial opportunity to examine the essential roles of effective governance and conflict prevention in addressing the underlying causes of insecurity. Governor Fintiri emphasized that sustainable peace requires more than just security interventions; it demands inclusive development strategies that ensure all groups feel economically and socially represented.

Furthermore, the lecture underscored the importance of institutional collaboration among various security agencies and government bodies. Effective coordination is necessary to implement early warning systems and preventive measures that can stop tensions from escalating into full-blown militia activities or communal wars.

NISS Abuja Training and Future Outlook

The National Institute for Security Studies, located in Bwari, Abuja, serves as a premier center for advanced training and research in intelligence management, security, and strategic studies. The institute's Executive Intelligence Management Course 19 participants are trained to handle complex security challenges through evidence-based analysis and strategic planning.

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This lecture series reinforces the institute's commitment to providing students with real-world case studies that enhance their understanding of domestic security threats. The insights shared by Governor Fintiri contribute to the broader academic and practical discourse on how Nigerian states can better protect their citizens from the devastating effects of ethnic and resource-based conflicts.