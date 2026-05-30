ADABA FM Hosts Children Festive Orientation to Boost Education and Security Awareness

The second Children Festive Orientation programme held in Akure brought together twenty schools for spelling bees, debates, cultural performances and security talks, emphasizing collective action against banditry and kidnapping threats.

The second edition of the Children Festive Orientation programme was organised by ADABA FM with the aim of promoting child development , education and security awareness among pupils in Ondo State.

The event took place on Friday at Ojaja Hall in Akure and attracted participation from twenty schools across the state. Over the course of the day, students showcased their talents in a series of activities that included a spelling bee, debate competition, musical performances, cultural displays, dance presentations and a series of orientation talks delivered by educators and community leaders.

The programme also included a solemn moment of solidarity for schoolchildren and teachers who have been taken hostage in recent kidnapping incidents in other parts of the country. During the opening remarks, Martins Ayoola, General Manager of ADABA FM, explained that the festival formed part of the station's corporate social responsibility agenda.

He emphasised that children need encouragement and support from all sectors of society and that the station had chosen to focus its resources on initiatives that empower young learners. Ayoola highlighted the growing menace of insecurity and banditry, urging both government authorities and ordinary citizens to collaborate by sharing information with security agencies and reporting any suspicious activity.

He argued that the eradication of banditry cannot be achieved overnight and that a collective effort is essential to protect schools and communities. Taiwo Eniola, founder of the Superboy Outreach programme, also addressed the gathering and praised the festival for its inclusivity and free access for schools. He called for stronger security measures in educational institutions, especially boarding schools, noting that recent kidnappings underscore the need for proactive steps by parent‑teacher associations, alumni groups and school owners.

Eniola stressed that safeguarding children is a shared responsibility that extends beyond government action to involve families, civil society and the private sector. The event concluded with a reaffirmation of commitment from all participants to continue promoting a safe, nurturing environment for children's growth and learning





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