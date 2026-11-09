Kemity celebrates daughter Oyindamola Adeshewa graduating with distinction from University of Westminster

Nollywood actress Kemi Ariyo, known as Kemity, has celebrated her daughter Oyindamola Adeshewa, who graduated with a Master's degree in Pharmaceutical Science with distinction from the University of Westminster, London. The actress recounted years of sacrifice as a single mother and encouraged other single mothers not to give up.

Nollywood actress Kemi Ariyo, popularly known as Kemity, has celebrated her daughter, Oyindamola Adeshewa, who graduated with a Master's degree in Pharmaceutical Science with distinction from the University of Westminster, London.

The actress announced the feat in an emotional Instagram post on Monday, describing it as the reward for years of sacrifice, prayers, tears and hard work. She wrote, Years of sacrifice, prayers, tears and hard work! God did it. MSc in Pharmaceutical Science with Distinction.

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Building Daughter's Future Through Education

Kemity recalled how people questioned her for not building houses or driving luxury cars like her colleagues, while she channelled her earnings into her daughter's education. She wrote, Kemity, what is happening? Where is your house? Your mates are building houses and driving luxury cars.

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What are you using your money for?! I smiled and told them, I know where I am spending my money. I am building a house in London. That house is my daughter's FUTURE.

She detailed years of travelling from one location to another, working tirelessly, converting naira to pounds, paying school fees, meeting responsibilities, borrowing when things were difficult and repaying when God provided. She added, There were days I was tired. Days I cried secretly. Days I didn't know where the next money would come from.

Investing in Children's Education Over Luxury

But giving up was never an option because two beautiful daughters were looking up to me. Over years as a single mother! She said she had always wanted her daughters to attain educational heights she could not reach. She wrote, I remember telling myself, even if my own education stopped at OND, my daughters will continue from where I stopped.

They will go further than I ever went! She also wrote, Today, I watched my first daughter walk across that stage to receive her Master's degree in London! She added, I didn't build the biggest mansion. I didn't drive the most expensive cars.

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But I invested in something nobody can take away from my children: Education, a better future and the opportunity to become greater than their mother. She encouraged single mothers not to give up, saying their sacrifices were not in vain. She wrote, And to every single mother struggling silently, please don't give up. Your sacrifices are not in vain.

Encouraging Single Mothers Not to Give Up

One day, you will look at your children and say, it was worth it! She continued, My daughter, you have made me the proudest mother alive today. I may not have everything, but today I feel like the richest woman in the world! She concluded, I am Ariyo Oluwakemisola Apesin, a single mother of two beautiful daughters.

Today, I can boldly say, God did it for me. This is not just her graduation. This is our victory! Congratulations, my darling daughter, Oyindamola Adeshewa.

The actress, who described herself as a single mother of two, said she had always wanted her daughters to attain educational heights she could not reach. She said she invested in something more valuable than expensive cars and a mansion: her children's education and future. The graduation ceremony took place at the University of Westminster, London, where Oyindamola Adeshewa received her Master's degree with distinction in Pharmaceutical Science.