Actress Bimpe Akintunde Announces End of Marriage

Popular Nigerian actress Bimpe Akintunde, known as Wasila Coded, has announced her separation from her husband, Yousuph Ganiyu, after nearly three years of marriage. She cited a need for peace, healing, and purpose as reasons for the decision.

Nigerian actress Bimpe Akintunde , widely recognized by her stage name Wasila Coded , has publicly announced the dissolution of her marriage to Yousuph Ganiyu, bringing an end to a relationship that spanned almost three years.

The announcement, made via a heartfelt social media post, signals a new chapter in the actress’s life, one focused on personal growth, healing, and prioritizing the well-being of her children. Akintunde, who entered the marriage as Ganiyu’s second wife, shared the news with a blend of vulnerability and strength, acknowledging the challenges faced and the lessons learned throughout the course of their union.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Olutunu Amoke, in July 2025, adding to Akintunde’s existing family from a previous relationship. The actress’s statement emphasized the importance of self-reflection and honest communication in arriving at this difficult decision. She described the journey as one marked by both pain and growth, ultimately leading her to prioritize peace and a renewed sense of purpose. Akintunde expressed gratitude for the support she received from loved ones, acknowledging their role in helping her navigate this transition.

She framed the separation not as a defeat, but as a refining experience that has empowered her to emerge as a stronger woman and a more devoted mother. The post resonated with many, highlighting the courage it takes to publicly address personal struggles and the importance of prioritizing one’s own well-being. She specifically mentioned the arrival of her second child from a prior relationship as a turning point, indicating that life took an unexpected course shortly thereafter.

This suggests a complex interplay of personal circumstances that contributed to the eventual decision to separate. The actress’s choice to share her story, despite the inherent vulnerability involved, underscores her commitment to authenticity and her desire to connect with others who may be facing similar challenges. Akintunde’s announcement comes amidst other news in the Nigerian entertainment scene, including updates on other celebrity relationships and personal lives.

Notably, the news also mentions Adebayo, host of the popular podcast “Talk To B”, and her use of a surrogate mother to welcome her son in April 2023. This juxtaposition highlights the diverse paths individuals take to build families and the evolving conversations surrounding motherhood and relationships in contemporary Nigerian society. Akintunde concluded her post with a hopeful outlook, framing her birth month as a time for reflection, gratitude, and new beginnings.

She expressed faith in God’s guidance and strength, signaling her determination to embrace the future with optimism and resilience. The actress’s decision to publicly acknowledge her single status is a testament to her strength and a message of empowerment to others navigating similar life transitions. Her story serves as a reminder that even amidst challenges, there is always the possibility of growth, healing, and a brighter future





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Bimpe Akintunde Wasila Coded Marriage Divorce Nigerian Actress

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