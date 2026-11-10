Actress Ademoye Rejects Mazi Enemuo's Apology Over YouTube Copyright Claim

Actress Ademoye rejected Mazi Enemuo's apology after a YouTube Content ID claim demonetised her film My 30th Wedding, a status later reversed once monetisation was restored.

Actress Ademoye has rejected an apology from a man identified as Mazi Enemuo over a copyright claim that led to the demonetisation of her YouTube movie, My 30th Wedding. Enemuo apologised on Instagram on Tuesday, but Ademoye publicly questioned his motives, his reach, and his choice of song.

The dispute centres on the film's soundtrack, which Enemuo uploaded and which triggered a YouTube copyright claim. The claim stopped the movie from earning revenue on YouTube until monetisation was later restored.

Also read Bimbo Ademoye offers N1m to track down copyright claimant on movie

How the YouTube Content ID Claim Stopped Film Revenue

A YouTube Content ID claim on the soundtrack led to the demonetisation of My 30th Wedding, according to Enemuo's own Instagram apology. Content ID is YouTube's system for matching uploaded material against reference files supplied by rights holders, and a match can block monetisation on the video that contains it.

Enemuo wrote that he uploaded the song to help share and promote it with a wider audience, and that he did not intend to infringe Ademoye's rights. He said the distribution platform triggered the Content ID claim on the track.

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Enemuo also said he had removed the song from all streaming platforms and was engaging his distributor to ensure the claim was fully cleared. The report does not give a date for when the claim will be fully resolved.

Ademoye later announced that monetisation on the movie had been restored. She thanked her 'mother', Uduak Isong, Sir Fela, and singer Progress, who created the soundtrack, for their swift intervention.

Ademoye Questions Enemuo's Reach and Motives

Ademoye rejected the apology by pointing to the difference in audience size between the two accounts. She questioned how Enemuo, who has about 250 subscribers, could claim to help her reach a wider audience when she has almost two million subscribers.

She also asked why Enemuo picked the particular song she said was not properly copyrighted, out of all the songs in the movie. She further asked why he went ahead to monetise it, and why that action led to the movie being demonetised.

Ademoye said she had previously had channels taken down for infringing on her other projects, because she had done due diligence and copyrighted her work. She presented the dispute as a matter of protecting the rights attached to her productions.

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Earlier, Ademoye had placed a N1 million bounty on information leading to Enemuo's whereabouts after the claim stopped the movie from earning revenue. She also warned Enemuo that she would make an example of him, and told him not to mistake her silence for weakness. She added that the remarks were not a threat.

Impact on Filmmakers and Next Steps for the Claim

The episode shows how a single claim on one song can halt a film's YouTube earnings until the claim is resolved. In this case, My 30th Wedding was demonetised, and monetisation returned only after the intervention Ademoye described.

For independent filmmakers and musicians whose soundtracks are reused online, the case highlights the value of registering copyright before a dispute arises. Ademoye said that this step is the reason her earlier channels were taken down when her rights were infringed.

The immediate next step is the clearance process Enemuo says his distributor is handling for the song. Until that process is complete, the report does not confirm whether the claim will be fully withdrawn, and the public exchange between the two parties continues.