Actor Yul Edochie Recounts Final Interaction with Son Before Death

Actor Yul Edochie has recounted his final interaction with his first son, Kambilichukwu Edochie, before the teenager’s death in 2023. The actor spoke about the day beginning normally at home when his son came into his room in the morning before leaving for school, and the two spent time talking and joking.

Actor Yul Edochie has recounted his final interaction with his first son, Kambilichukwu Edochie , before the teenager’s death in 2023. Speaking on the Honest Bunch Podcast by Glitch Africa Studios, Edochie said the day began normally at home when his son came into his room in the morning before leaving for school, and the two spent time talking and joking.

Edochie said their conversation centered on the boy’s height, noting that his son had grown tall and was nearly his height. According to Edochie, about three hours after his son left home, he received a call to come to a hospital. The actor described the shift from a routine morning at home to the hospital as sudden and painful.

"That was my first son. That morning, he came into my room before going to school. We talked and joked about his height because he was quite tall. We gisted and laughed, then he left.

About three hours after they called me, I came to the hospital and I saw him dead like this," Edochie said. Kambilichukwu, the son of Yul and May Edochie, died in March 2023 after collapsing and suffering a seizure while playing football at school





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Yul Edochie Kambilichukwu Edochie Death Interaction Recount Final Football Seizure

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