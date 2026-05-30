Action Democratic Party Picks Aliyu Bin Abbas as Presidential Candidate for 2027 Election

Aliyu Bin Abbas, a former aide to ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has emerged as the presidential candidate of the Action Democratic Party for the 2027 general election. His emergence comes amid growing political realignments ahead of the 2027 elections, with several opposition parties seeking to capitalise on public discontent over economic hardship, insecurity, unemployment and governance challenges confronting the country.

Aliyu Bin Abbas , a former political aide to ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar , has emerged as the presidential candidate of the Action Democratic Party for the 2027 general election.

Abbas, founder of the National Youth Alliance, clinched the party's ticket at the ADP National Convention held in Abuja in the early hours of Saturday. His emergence comes amid growing political realignments ahead of the 2027 elections, with several opposition parties and emerging movements seeking to capitalise on public discontent over economic hardship, insecurity, unemployment and governance challenges confronting the country.

A statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Okpani Dickson said the results of the convention were announced at about 5:30 a.m., triggering celebrations among party delegates and supporters. Dickson, however, sought to distinguish Abbas' presidential ambition from that of his former principal, Atiku, who is also seeking the presidency under the African Democratic Congress platform.

He said, For the avoidance of doubt and to clarify the distinct trajectory of this candidacy, Aliyu Bin Abbas steps into this race on his own merits and under a completely independent platform. While he previously served as a close political aide to Atiku Abubakar (who is also contesting the 2027 presidency under the ADC), that administrative chapter formally ended over two years ago, following a widely recognised political divergence.

Both leaders parted ways, with public consensus affirming that Aliyu should chart his own course to champion the cause of the younger generation. Therefore, this candidacy is entirely autonomous. It stands fully divorced from the influence of old political blocs, serving neither as a proxy movement nor a strategic alignment with past principals, but as a direct response to the yearning of millions of Nigerian youths seeking fresh, uncompromised leadership.

Speaking after securing the ticket, Abbas described his emergence as the beginning of a new political movement aimed at national renewal and youth inclusion. This milestone represents more than a political victory; it signifies the emergence of a new generation of leadership committed to national renewal, inclusive governance, economic transformation, and the empowerment of Nigerian youths.

As Nigeria stands at a defining moment in its history, this development signals the beginning of a movement driven by hope, patriotism, and a collective determination to build a nation that works for all. It is a call to every Nigerian-regardless of ethnicity, religion, region, or political background-to unite behind a common vision of progress, justice, prosperity, and national greatness, he stated. The ADP standard-bearer said his campaign would focus on building a stronger and more united country.

According to him, the journey towards a stronger, more prosperous, and more united Federal Republic of Nigeria begins now. Earlier, the National Chairman of the ADP, Yabagi Yusuf Sani, said the convention marked another step in the party's efforts to present itself as a credible alternative in Nigeria's political landscape. He commended party members, delegates and supporters for their loyalty and commitment despite the challenges facing opposition parties in the country.

Your sacrifice, patience and loyalty have kept the party alive, united and focused. The ADP has continued to present itself to Nigerians as the credible alternative. Our country requires a new political attitude. Nigeria needs leaders who understand that public office is a trust, not a privilege for self-enrichment.

Nigeria needs a party that believes in service, not domination; inclusion, not exclusion; competence, not propaganda; and unity, not division. That is why the ADP remains relevant. That is why we are gathered here today, he stated. Sani said the party remained committed to building a nation where citizens could live peacefully and pursue economic opportunities without discrimination.

This convention is also an opportunity to strengthen our internal structures and demonstrate that democracy must begin from within the political parties themselves. We cannot demand national democracy if we do not practise party democracy. We cannot ask Nigerians to trust us if we do not conduct our own affairs with transparency, fairness and order, he said. All rights reserved.

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