Action Alliance Candidate Calls for Urgent Security and Infrastructure Reforms on Democracy Day

Adekunle Omo‑Aje urges federal, state and local governments to intensify the fight against banditry, kidnapping and terrorism, accelerate infrastructure development, and implement policies that restore economic stability, emphasizing that true democracy must deliver safety and tangible improvements for ordinary Nigerians.

Adekunle Omo‑Aje, the presidential candidate of the Action Alliance for the 2027 general election, used his Democracy Day address on 12 June to call on every level of government and all security agencies to step up the fight against banditry, kidnapping and terrorism that continue to scar the nation.

He argued that the true dividends of democracy cannot be measured merely by the length of uninterrupted civilian rule - now in its 26th year - but by whether ordinary Nigerians can go about their daily lives without fear. Omo‑Aje warned that without safety the promises of democratic governance become hollow, and he urged the federal, state and local authorities to ensure the swift release of compatriots held captive by criminal groups.

He stressed that the security vacuum afflicts especially the North‑West and North‑Central zones, where communities are beset by violence, economic hardship and crumbling infrastructure. In his message, Omo‑Aje broadened the agenda beyond security, insisting that democracy must deliver tangible improvements in the lives of citizens. He pointed to the chronic deficiencies in road networks, unreliable electricity, and insufficient water supply as fundamental barriers to development in both urban and rural areas.

The candidate called for a coordinated investment push to rebuild these critical infrastructures, describing them as the bedrock of economic growth, job creation and enhanced living standards. On the economic front, Omo‑Aje appealed to policymakers to adopt measures that stimulate employment, support small and medium enterprises, and curb the rising cost of living that is eroding household purchasing power.

He highlighted persistent inflation and broader economic malaise as pressures that demand decisive policy action to restore confidence and protect families and businesses. Security, according to Omo‑Aje, must be bolstered through increased funding for intelligence, the expansion of community‑policing initiatives, and the provision of modern equipment to law‑enforcement personnel. He warned that without a safe environment, progress in key sectors such as agriculture, education and health will remain limited and ineffective, leaving communities vulnerable to further distress.

The candidate praised Nigerians for their resilience and commitment to democratic values despite the challenges, and he urged citizens to remain actively engaged by holding elected officials accountable and demanding concrete service delivery. Reinforcing his party's pledge to people‑oriented governance, Omo‑Aje called on political leaders to use Democracy Day as a moment of reflection and recommitment to improving the welfare of all Nigerians.

The address concluded with a reminder of the historical significance of Democracy Day, which commemorates the annulled 12 June 1993 presidential election, a milestone that continues to shape the nation's democratic aspirations





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