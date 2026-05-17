ACSON condemns degrading treatment of UUTH cardiologist, calls for investigation

The Associated Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgeons of Nigeria (ACTSON) has expressed outrage over the allegedly forceful removal of renowned cardiologist Prof. Eyo Ekpe from the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital (UUTH) by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). ACTSON demands an investigation into the incident and their respective share in the mishandling of a delicate situation.

The leadership and members of the Association of Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgeons of Nigeria (ACTSON) have berated the raid of the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital (UUTH) by operatives of the EFCC , who allegedly visited the hospital on Tuesday to authenticate a medical report presented by a suspect in a fraud case.

The statement made by Prof. Abubakar Umar, the president, and Prof. Salisu Ismail, the general secretary, highlights the degrading, disturbing, and unacceptable treatment meted out to renowned cardiothoracic surgeon Prof. Eyo Ekpe, who is highly respected for pioneering and establishing the Cardiothoracic Surgery Unit at the hospital. ACTSON also cautions against any actions capable of jeopardizing patient safety and public confidence in healthcare delivery, and demands an immediate investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident





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Activism ACSON University Of Uyo Teaching Hospital (UUTH) Prof. Eyo Ekpe Cardiothoracic Surgery Cardiac Unit Uyo Akwa Ibom State EFCC Harassment Forcible Removal Sexual Health Abuja Doctor

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